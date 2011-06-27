Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Base Features & Specs

Interior Colors

Oak Cluster

Moccasin and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Seashell and Dark Spice (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Moccasin and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Black and Consort Red (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Pine Green and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Pine Green and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Consort Red and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Creme Light and Consort Red (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Pine Green and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Creme Light and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Seashell and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Blue Grey and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Signal Red and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Creme Light and Navy Blue (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Blue Grey and Navy Blue (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Signal Red and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Fawn Brown and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Signal Red and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Consort Red and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Consort Red and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Navy Blue and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Dark Spice and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Blue Grey and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Dark Spice and Smoke Grey (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Fawn Brown and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Smoke Grey and Consort Red (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Seashell and Navy Blue (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Navy Blue and Moccasin (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Navy Blue and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Moccasin and Dark Spice (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Fawn Brown and Pine Green (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Smoke Grey and Navy Blue (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Black and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Black and Moccasin (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Smoke Grey and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather

Dark Spice and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather