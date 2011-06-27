  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe
  4. Used 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Base Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Phantom Drophead Coupe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$434,000
See Phantom Drophead Coupe Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$434,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$434,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.1/379.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$434,000
Torque531 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower453 hp @ 5350 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$434,000
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$434,000
auxiliary audio inputyes
Lexicon premium brand speakersyes
Lexicon premium brand stereo systemyes
15 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$434,000
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$434,000
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$434,000
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$434,000
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
premium leatheryes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$434,000
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room51.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$434,000
Front track66.4 in.
Length220.8 in.
Curb weight5776 lbs.
Gross weight6724 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Height62.2 in.
Wheel base130.7 in.
Width78.2 in.
Rear track65.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$434,000
Exterior Colors
  • Admiral Blue
  • English White
  • Woodland Green
  • Ensign Red
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Semaphore Yellow
  • Diamond Black
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Duck Egg Blue
Interior Colors
  • Fawn Brown, premium leather
  • Pine Green, premium leather
  • Signal Red, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue, premium leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Creme Light, premium leather
  • Rose Leaf, premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$434,000
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$434,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$434,000
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Phantom Drophead Coupe Inventory

Related Used 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles