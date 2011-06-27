Used 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$434,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|14
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$434,000
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$434,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|232.1/379.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$434,000
|Torque
|531 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.7 l
|Horsepower
|453 hp @ 5350 rpm
|Turning circle
|43.0 ft.
|Valves
|48
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$434,000
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$434,000
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|Lexicon premium brand speakers
|yes
|Lexicon premium brand stereo system
|yes
|15 total speakers
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereo
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|Multi-CD located in glove compartment
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$434,000
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on dash
|yes
|leather and wood trim on center console
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|power rear seat easy entry
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$434,000
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$434,000
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$434,000
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|premium leather
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.7 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$434,000
|Rear head room
|37.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|51.1 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$434,000
|Front track
|66.4 in.
|Length
|220.8 in.
|Curb weight
|5776 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6724 lbs.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.37 cd.
|Height
|62.2 in.
|Wheel base
|130.7 in.
|Width
|78.2 in.
|Rear track
|65.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$434,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$434,000
|Run flat tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$434,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$434,000
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
