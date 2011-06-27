Used 2008 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Convertible Consumer Reviews
It could be WAY better
If you are a person that loves luxury features like a voice-activated navigation system, 12-disc CD/DVD changer, massaging seats, voice- activated 14-way seats, voice- activated heat / air conditioning in car, adaptive cruise control, universal cell phone reception, and remote start, you will love this Phantom Convertible, which contains all of the above, and then some. Even though it's 6,000 pounds, it gets to 60mph in 5.4 seconds, which is not terribly impressive, but it is ridiculously impressive for such a huge car. Fuel economy is that of a World War II battleship, and it's still overpriced by a good $100,000, but it's a decent (not anything special) car if you have the money.
Wow
I bought a Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead coupe becauce I was tried of driving a Lexus. So I went to Clearwater to check out the Phantom, but the price was way high so I went there 5 months later and bought the Phantom coupe for 407,342 dollars and the Phantom drives so smooth it's like your driving on air. I love my rolls Royce!
Not a bad car, all considering
I drive my drophead to work and back and in traffic it performs ok. I had some trouble getting the stereo right but the manual helped out--not as easy as you'd think! I'd recommend the car but definately think about getting the brushed hood--make a big difference. Not decided however about the leather options. Maybe eggshell would have been better but I'm pretty happy... LOL! Don't bother going to the store with it, etc, since storage isn't all that for groceries and such. Suitcases, if you're travelling these days would be better since they don't go up so high. The drink holder are excellent. Perfect for the big gulp to the frappacino.
Also consider these sponsored cars
Related Used 2008 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used BMW X5 2017 for sale
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Nissan Sentra 2018
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2015
- Used Scion xB
- Used Honda CR-V 2007
- Used Honda CR-V 2015 for sale
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2017
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2018
- Used Subaru Impreza 2007
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2021 Aston Martin Vantage
- 2020 BMW i3
- 2020 Ford EcoSport
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT350
- 2020 Maserati Levante
- 2020 Subaru BRZ
- 2021 Audi A8
- 2021 Mirage
Other models to consider
- 2021 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2022 Honda Odyssey
- Honda HR-V 2021
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline
- 2020 Honda Fit
- Honda Accord Hybrid 2021
- 2021 Honda Passport
- 2020 Honda Insight
- 2021 Honda Clarity
Research similar vehicles
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
- 2021 Tesla Model Y
- Hyundai Santa Fe 2021
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2020 MDX
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee
- Subaru Forester 2021
- 2021 Ford Escape
- 2021 Subaru Outback