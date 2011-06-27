  1. Home
Used 2014 Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Phantom Coupe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$433,550
See Phantom Coupe Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$433,550
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$433,550
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/501.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$433,550
Torque531 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower453 hp @ 5350 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$433,550
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$433,550
Brushed Steel Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$433,550
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$433,550
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear with wide-angle, side view, and simulated aerial camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$433,550
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$433,550
RR Monogram To All Headrestsyes
Lambswool Floormatsyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Cross-Banded Veneeryes
Bespoke Interior Chargeyes
Humidor In Gloveboxyes
Starlight Roofyes
Veneered Front Cupholder Lidyes
Wool/Cashmere Headliningyes
Veneered Steering Wheel Spokesyes
Commissioned Veneeryes
Stainless Steel Pinstripesyes
Pen Set In Gloveboxyes
Mother Of Pearl Inlaysyes
White Instrument Dialsyes
Seat Pipingyes
Extended Leather Headliningyes
Commissioned Collection Leather Chargeyes
Contrast RR Monogram To All Headrestsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$433,550
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$433,550
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$433,550
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room51.1 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$433,550
Chromed Alloy Wheelsyes
Illuminated Spirit Of Ecstasyyes
Part Polished Alloy Wheelsyes
Fully Polished Alloy Wheelsyes
Gold Plated Spirit Of Ecstasyyes
Dark Laquered Alloy Wheelsyes
Color Coded Wheel Centersyes
Colored Steering Wheelyes
Coachlineyes
Silver Bezel White Clock Faceyes
Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$433,550
Front track66.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5795 lbs.
Gross weight6725 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload885 lbs.
Length220.9 in.
Height62.9 in.
EPA interior volume96.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base130.7 in.
Width78.2 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$433,550
Exterior Colors
  • Gunmetal (Commissioned Collection)
  • Autumn Mystery Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Melanite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sunrise (Commissioned Collection)
  • Adriatic Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Berwick Bronze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Aurum (Commissioned Collection)
  • Porcelain (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silverlake (Commissioned Collection)
  • Cassiopeia Silver (Commissioned Collection)
  • Midnight Sapphire (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silver Haze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Tungsten (Commissioned Collection)
  • Titanium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Antique Gold (Commissioned Collection)
  • Desert Dune (Commissioned Collection)
  • Brooklands Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Inca Gold (Commissioned Collection)
  • Smoky Quartz (Commissioned Collection)
  • Royal Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Peacock Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Azurite Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Infinity Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Semaphore Yellow (Commissioned Collection)
  • Deep Carnelian (Commissioned Collection)
  • Orange Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arizona Sun (Commissioned Collection)
  • Red Velvet (Commissioned Collection)
  • Aquilla Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Bronze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Mazarine Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Turchese (Commissioned Collection)
  • Highlands Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Twilight Purple (Commissioned Collection)
  • Velvet Orchid (Commissioned Collection)
  • Dark Indigo (Commissioned Collection)
  • Rose Quartz (Commissioned Collection)
  • Deep Garnet (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sea Green
  • Fame Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Purple Silk Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Anthracite
  • Black (Commission Collection)
  • Midnight Blue
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • New Bespoke Paint
  • New Sable
  • Ensign Red
  • Madeira Red
  • Woodland Green
  • Diamond Black
  • Blue Velvet
  • English White
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Palladium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silver Sand (Commissioned Collection)
  • Platinum (Commissioned Collection)
  • Parian Marble (Commissioned Collection)
  • Cornish White
  • Arctic White
  • Two Tone Paint
  • Silver
  • Burnt Oak (Commissioned Collection)
  • Carrara White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Moonstone Pearl (Commissioned Collection)
  • Estoril Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Flagstone (Commissioned Collection)
  • Wildberry (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silverstone (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arabian Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sterling Grey (Commissioned Collection)
  • Claret (Commissioned Collection)
  • Neptune Silver (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Kirsch (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Ember (Commissioned Collection)
  • Obsidian (Commissioned Collection)
  • Iridium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Pearl Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Powder Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Ice (Commissioned Collection)
  • Admiral Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Light Red (Commissioned Collection)
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Fawn Brown, premium leather
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Signal Red, premium leather
  • Smoke Grey, premium leather
  • Creme Light, premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Blue Grey, premium leather
  • Pine Green, premium leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Dark Spice, premium leather
  • Seashell and Navy Blue (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Consort Red (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Consort Red (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Dark Spice (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Moccasin (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Moccasin (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Blue Grey and Navy Blue (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Blue Grey and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Navy Blue (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Dark Spice (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Blue Grey and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Smoke Grey (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Smoke Grey and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Smoke Grey and Navy Blue (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Smoke Grey and Consort Red (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown and Pine Green (Linear Contrast), premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$433,550
Run flat tiresyes
21 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
285/45R21 109W tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$433,550
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$433,550
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
