Used 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Phantom Coupe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$429,295
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$429,295
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$429,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/501.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$429,295
Torque531 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower453 hp @ 5350 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$429,295
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$429,295
Brushed Steel Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$429,295
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$429,295
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear with wide-angle, side view, and simulated aerial camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$429,295
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$429,295
Lambswool Floormatsyes
RR Monogram To All Headrestsyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Veneered Front Cupholder Lidyes
Starlight Roofyes
Veneered Steering Wheel Spokesyes
Color-Keyed Boot Trimyes
Crossbanded Veneeryes
Custom Treadplatesyes
Leather Boot Trimyes
Stainless Steel Pinstripesyes
Door Capping Inlayyes
Leather Headliningyes
Mother Of Pearl Inlaysyes
Seat Pipingyes
White Instrument Dialsyes
Contrast RR Monogram To All Headrestsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$429,295
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$429,295
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$429,295
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room51.1 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$429,295
21" Chromed Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Fully Polished Wheelsyes
21" Optional Wheelsyes
Two-Tone Paint Schemeyes
Coachlineyes
21" Part Polished Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$429,295
Front track66.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.5 cu.ft.
Length220.9 in.
Curb weight5771 lbs.
Gross weight6724 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Height62.9 in.
EPA interior volume96.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base130.7 in.
Width78.2 in.
Rear track65.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$429,295
Exterior Colors
  • Bronze (Commission Collection)
  • Semaphore Yellow (Commission Collection)
  • Light Red (Commission Collection)
  • Red Velvet (Commission Collection)
  • Arizona Sun (Commission Collection)
  • Antique Gold (Commission Collection)
  • Smoky Quartz (Commission Collection)
  • Blue Ice (Commission Collection)
  • Sea Green (Commission Collection)
  • Adriatic Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Blue Granite (Commission Collection)
  • Desert Dune (Commission Collection)
  • Inca Gold (Commission Collection)
  • Powder Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Pearl Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Peacock Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Sunrise (Commission Collection)
  • Aurum (Commission Collection)
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Rose Quartz (Commission Collection)
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Turchese (Commission Collection)
  • Titanium (Commission Collection)
  • Aquilla Metallic (Commission Collection)
  • Tungsten (Commission Collection)
  • Highlands Green (Commission Collection)
  • Blue Velvet
  • Purple Silk Metallic (Commission Collection)
  • Silver
  • Iridium (Commission Collection)
  • Cornish White
  • Twilight Purple (Commission Collection)
  • Black
  • Velvet Orchid (Commission Collection)
  • Dark Indigo (Commission Collection)
  • Brooklands Green (Commission Collection)
  • Fame Green (Commission Collection)
  • Neptune Silver (Commission Collection)
  • Silver Sand (Commission Collection)
  • Parian Marble (Commission Collection)
  • Porcelain (Commission Collection)
  • Cassiopeia Silver (Commission Collection)
  • Orange Metallic (Commission Collection)
  • Silverstone (Commission Collection)
  • Silver Haze (Commission Collection)
  • Platinum (Commission Collection)
  • Azurite Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Midnight Sapphire (Commission Collection)
  • Royal Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Sterling Grey (Commission Collection)
  • Mazarine Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Arabian Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Silverlake (Commission Collection)
  • Admiral Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Duck Egg Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Estoril Blue (Commission Collection)
  • Gunmetal (Commission Collection)
  • Palladium (Commission Collection)
  • Infinity Black (Commission Collection)
  • Berwick Bronze (Commission Collection)
  • Black Kirsch (Commission Collection)
  • Burnt Oak (Commission Collection)
  • Deep Garnet (Commission Collection)
  • Claret (Commission Collection)
  • Wildberry (Commission Collection)
  • Black Ember (Commission Collection)
  • Moonstone Pearl (Commission Collection)
  • Deep Carnelian (Commission Collection)
  • Carrara White (Commission Collection)
  • Autumn Mystery Black (Commission Collection)
  • Flagstone (Commission Collection)
  • Madeira Red
  • Midnight Blue
  • Melanite (Commission Collection)
  • Anthracite
  • Black Green (Commission Collection)
  • Arctic White
  • Obsidian (Commission Collection)
  • Diamond Black
  • Ensign Red
  • New Sable
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • English White
  • Woodland Green
Interior Colors
  • Dark Spice, premium leather
  • Pine Green, premium leather
  • Smoke Grey, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Signal Red, premium leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Blue Grey, premium leather
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Fawn Brown, premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Creme Light, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$429,295
Run flat tiresyes
21 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
285/45R21 109W tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$429,295
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$429,295
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
