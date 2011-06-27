Used 2009 Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$400,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$400,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$400,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$400,000
Torque531 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower453 hp @ 5350 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$400,000
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$400,000
420 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Lexicon premium brand stereo systemyes
15 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD stereoyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$400,000
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$400,000
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$400,000
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$400,000
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
premium leatheryes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$400,000
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear shoulder room51.1 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$400,000
Front track66.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.5 cu.ft.
Length220.8 in.
Curb weight5798 lbs.
Gross weight6724 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Height62.7 in.
Wheel base130.7 in.
Width78.2 in.
Rear track65.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$400,000
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond Black
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Midnight Blue
  • Madeira Red
  • English White
  • Anthracite
  • Jubilee Silver
  • New Sable
  • Woodland Green
Interior Colors
  • Signal Red, premium leather
  • Rose Leaf, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Smoke Grey, premium leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Cacao, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$400,000
Run flat tiresyes
21 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
285/45R21 109W tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$400,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$400,000
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
