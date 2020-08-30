BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia

Located 3 miles away from Ashburn , VA

2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan V12 Odometer is 4682 miles below market average! Certified.Clean CARFAX. Rolls-Royce Provenance Certification, ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Traction control. Please don't hesitate to call 571-287-0045 and ask for Tina Grossman or email tina.Grossman@rrmcsterling.com anytime and she will be able to answer any and all questions!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SLA689X54KU113915

Stock: R19010

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-15-2019