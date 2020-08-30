Rolls-Royce Luxurys for Sale Near Me
$419,950Est. Loan: $7,810/mo
Rolls Royce Motorcars of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge 2D Coupe 6.6L V12 DGI DOHC 48V Twin Turbocharged RWD Automatic Black DiamondABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation, Bespoke Interior - Module Editing, Black Side Frame Finishers, Commissioned Collection Technical Fiber Veneer, Compass, Contrast Stitching, Driver Assistance 3, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Extended Leather Headliner, Exterior Black Detailing, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Bucket Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Heads-Up Display, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High-Beam Assistance, Illuminated entry, Lambswool Footmats, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Night Vision, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Seat Piping - Outer Only, Starlight Headliner, Traction control.Please don't hesitate to call 571-287-0045 and ask for Tina Grossman or email tina.Grossman@rrmcsterling.com anytime and she will be able to answer any and all questions!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCAXZ0C06LU200949
Stock: R20012
Listed since: 01-06-2020
$429,375Est. Loan: $7,985/mo
Rolls Royce Motorcars of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith 2D Coupe 6.6L V12 DGI DOHC 48V Twin Turbocharged RWD Automatic AnthraciteAlloy wheels, AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation, Bespoke Interior - Module Editing, Black Side Frame Finishers, Comfort Entry System, Commissioned Collection Technical Fiber Veneer, Compass, Door Piping, Driver Assistance 3, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Extended Leather Headliner, Exterior Black Detailing, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Bucket Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High-Beam Assistance, Illuminated entry, Instrument Panel w/Top Stitch, Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Night Vision, Polished Stainless Steel Package, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audio, Seat Piping, Seat Piping - Center Only, Traction control.Please don't hesitate to call 571-287-0045 and ask for Tina Grossman or email tina.Grossman@rrmcsterling.com anytime and she will be able to answer any and all questions!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCAXZ0C08LUX87395
Stock: R20001
Listed since: 09-25-2019
$365,875Est. Loan: $6,804/mo
Rolls Royce Motorcars of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith 2D Coupe 6.6L V12 DGI DOHC 48V Twin Turbocharged RWD Automatic Silver***Options Include:, AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation, Compass, Driver Assistance 1, DVD-Audio, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Bucket Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Heads-Up Display, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Rear dual zone A/C, Shooting Star Headliner, Traction control, Wheels: 21 10 Spoke Fully Polished.Please don't hesitate to call 571-287-0045 and ask for Tina Grossman or email tina.Grossman@rrmcsterling.com anytime and she will be able to answer any and all questions!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCAXZ0C00LUX87424
Stock: R20003
Listed since: 11-05-2019
$349,980
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan V12 Odometer is 4682 miles below market average! Certified.Clean CARFAX. Rolls-Royce Provenance Certification, ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Traction control. Please don't hesitate to call 571-287-0045 and ask for Tina Grossman or email tina.Grossman@rrmcsterling.com anytime and she will be able to answer any and all questions!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SLA689X54KU113915
Stock: R19010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-15-2019
$379,888
Rolls Royce Motorcars of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan V12 Odometer is 2132 miles below market average! Certified.Clean CARFAX. Rolls-Royce Provenance Certification, ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Traction control. Please don't hesitate to call 571-287-0045 and ask for Tina Grossman or email tina.Grossman@rrmcsterling.com anytime and she will be able to answer any and all questions!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SLA689X57KU113665
Stock: R19007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-21-2018
$269,899
Rolls Royce Motorcars of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II V12 Odometer is 1611 miles below market average! Certified.Clean CARFAX. Rolls-Royce Provenance Certification, Rolls-Royce Provenance Warranty, Dark Spice Leather, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/Satellite/CD/HDD/USB w/Navigation, Bespoke Interior Charge, Colored Steering Wheel, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Seat Piping, Traction control. Please don't hesitate to call 571-287-0045 and ask for Tina Grossman or email tina.Grossman@rrmcsterling.com anytime and she will be able to answer any and all questions!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCA664S59JUX54556
Stock: R18010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2018
