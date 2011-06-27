  1. Home
Used 2014 Rolls-Royce Ghost EWB Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$303,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$303,300
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$303,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)283.4/457.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.8 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$303,300
Torque575 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l
Horsepower563 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle45.9 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$303,300
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$303,300
Driver's Assistance Systems Threeyes
Driver's Assistance Systems Oneyes
V-Specificationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$303,300
diversity antennayes
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$303,300
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$303,300
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$303,300
Rear Massage Seatsyes
Lambswool Floormatsyes
Contrast Interior Schemeyes
RR Monogram To All Headrestsyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Individual Rear Seat Configurationyes
Veneered Picnic Table Backsyes
Accent Interior Schemeyes
Front and Rear Ventilated Seatsyes
Rear Theater Configurationyes
Front Massage Seatsyes
Stainless Steel Pinstripesyes
Colored Steering Wheelyes
Rear Compartment Coolboxyes
Picnic Tablesyes
Rear Compartment Curtainsyes
Natural Grain Leatheryes
Polished Stainless Steel Treadplatesyes
Extended Leather & Door Pocket Lightingyes
Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audioyes
Leather Headlining Plus Extended Leatheryes
Rear Window Curtainsyes
Seat Pipingyes
Front Ventilated Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$303,300
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$303,300
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$303,300
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room49.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$303,300
20" Alloy Wheelsyes
Gold Spirit Of Ecstasyyes
Chromed Visible Exhaustsyes
Uplit Spirit Of Ecstasyyes
Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Comfort Entry Systemyes
20" Part Polished Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
Coachlineyes
20" Chromed Alloy Wheelsyes
Panorama Sunroofyes
20" Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
Adaptive Headlampsyes
Camera System (Side, Rear & Top View)yes
20" Fully Polished Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
Silver Satin Bonnet Finishyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$303,300
Front track63.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight5556 lbs.
Gross weight6482 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Maximum payload882 lbs.
Length219.3 in.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height61.0 in.
Wheel base136.4 in.
Width76.7 in.
Rear track65.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$303,300
Exterior Colors
  • Turchese (Commissioned Collection)
  • Aquilla Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Fame Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Highlands Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Purple Silk Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Woodland Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • New Sable (Commissioned Collection)
  • Adriatic Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Granite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Brooklands Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Ice (Commissioned Collection)
  • Powder Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Duck Egg Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Pearl Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Iridium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silverlake (Commissioned Collection)
  • Melanite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Admiral Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Autumn Mystery Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Porcelain (Commissioned Collection)
  • Inca Gold (Commissioned Collection)
  • Deep Carnelian (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sunrise (Commissioned Collection)
  • Infinity Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Antique Gold (Commissioned Collection)
  • Berwick Bronze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Desert Dune (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arizona Sun (Commissioned Collection)
  • Tungsten (Commissioned Collection)
  • Titanium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Cassiopeia Silver (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silver Haze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Cornish White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Aurum (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arctic White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Gunmetal (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Velvet (Commissioned Collection)
  • Azurite Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Midnight Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Peacock Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Mazarine Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Royal Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Estoril Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arabian Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • New Bespoke Paint
  • Smoky Quartz
  • Madeira Red
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Diamond Black
  • Ensign Red
  • Two Tone Paint
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • English White
  • Claret (Commissioned Collection)
  • Deep Garnet (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silver
  • Wildberry (Commissioned Collection)
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Sea Green
  • Lazuli Blue
  • Black Ember (Commissioned Collection)
  • Obsidian (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Kirsch (Commissioned Collection)
  • Anthracite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Neptune Silver (Commissioned Collection)
  • Platinum (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silver Stone (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sterling Grey (Commissioned Collection)
  • Burnt Oak (Commissioned Collection)
  • Flagstone (Commissioned Collection)
  • Moonstone Pearl (Commissioned Collection)
  • Red Velvet (Commissioned Collection)
  • Carrara White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Orange Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Parian Marble (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silver Sand
  • Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Salamanca Blue
  • Rose Quartz (Commissioned Collection)
  • Dark Indigo (Commissioned Collection)
  • Velvet Orchid (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sapphire Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Twilight Purple (Commissioned Collection)
  • Light Red (Commissioned Collection)
  • Bronze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Semaphore Yellow (Commissioned Collection)
  • Palladium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Graphite (Commissioned Collection)
Interior Colors
  • Navy Blue and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Creme Light Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Black Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Pine Green Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Moccasin Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Dark Spice Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Seashell Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light, premium leather
  • Tan and Dark Spice Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Navy Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Tan (Commission Mono Leather), premium leather
  • Tan and Creme Light Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red (Commission Mono Leather), premium leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Seashell and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue (Commission Mono Leather), premium leather
  • Seashell and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Tan and Moccasin Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice, premium leather
  • Tan and Black Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Pine Green Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Tan and Seashell Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Black Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Fleet Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Fleet Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Pine Green Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Fleet Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Dark Spice Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Navy Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Navy Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Dark Spice Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Seashell Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Fleet Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Navy Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Pine Green Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Black and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Dark Spice Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Consort Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Black and Powder Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Creme Light Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Seashell Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Black Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Pine Green Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Seashell and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Black and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Seashell and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Seashell and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Creme Light Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Moccasin Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Seashell Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Powder Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Tan and Black Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Black and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Dark Spice Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Tan Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Tan and Dark Spice Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Hotspur Red Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Tan and Navy Blue Accent (Commissioned Accent), premium leather
  • Black and Consort Red Accent, premium leather
  • Black and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Dark Spice Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Fleet Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Black and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Black and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Consort Red Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Fleet Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Creme Litght Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Fleet Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Consort Red Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Dark Spice Contrast, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Dark Spice Contrast, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Fleet Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Seashell and Dark Spice Contrast, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Dark Spice Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Consort Red Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Seashell Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Creme Light Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Black and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Navy Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Fleet Blue Contrast, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Fleet Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Fleet Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Consort Red Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Pine Green Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Dark Spice Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Consort Red Contrast, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Black Contrast, premium leather
  • Moccasin and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Moccasin Contrast, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Dark Spice Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Consort Red and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Creme Litght Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Consort Red Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Consort Red Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Fleet Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Pine Green and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Moccasin Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Seashell Accent, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue and Navy Blue Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Black Accent, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Creme Light Accent, premium leather
  • Seashell and Pine Green Accent, premium leather
  • Creme Light and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Consort Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Hotspur Red Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Powder Blue and Black Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red and Navy Blue Contrast (Commissioned Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Black Accent, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$303,300
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
255/50R19 103Y tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$303,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$303,300
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
