Used 2012 Rolls-Royce Ghost EWB Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Ghost
Overview
Starting MSRP
$290,000
See Ghost Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$290,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$290,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)283.4/436.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.8 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$290,000
Torque575 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l
Horsepower563 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle45.9 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$290,000
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$290,000
Feature Selection 1yes
Driver's Assistance Systems Threeyes
Driver's Assistance Systems Oneyes
Feature Selection 2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$290,000
diversity antennayes
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$290,000
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$290,000
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$290,000
Rear Massage Seatsyes
RR Monogram To All Headrestsyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Individual Seat Configurationyes
Luggage Compartment Convenience Packageyes
Front and Rear Ventilated Seatsyes
Rear Window Curtains In Blackyes
Front Massage Seatsyes
Stainless Steel Pinstripesyes
Rear Compartment Curtains In Blackyes
Rear Theatre Configurationyes
Colour-Keyed Boot Trimyes
Presentation Key Boxyes
Universal Garage Door Openeryes
Rear Compartment Coolboxyes
Picnic Tablesyes
Black Cashmere Headliningyes
Extended Leather & Door Pocket Lightingyes
Lambswool Footmatsyes
Polished Stainless Steel Tread Platesyes
Rear Auxiliary Climate Controlyes
Seat Pipingyes
Spirit of Ecstasy Inlay - Door Cappingsyes
Contrast RR Monogram To All Headrestsyes
Front Ventilated Seatsyes
RR Monogram Inlay - Door Cappingsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$290,000
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$290,000
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$290,000
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room42.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$290,000
20" Chromed Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Alloy Wheelsyes
Chromed Visible Exhaustsyes
Body Colored Wheel Centersyes
Gold-plated Spirit of Ecstasyyes
20" Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
Comfort Entry Systemyes
Camera System (Side, Rear & Top View)yes
Silver Satin Bonnet Finishyes
Adaptive Headlightsyes
Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$290,000
Front track63.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.
Length219.3 in.
Curb weight5556 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Height61.0 in.
Wheel base136.4 in.
Width76.7 in.
Rear track65.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$290,000
Exterior Colors
  • Infinity Black
  • Autumn Mystery Black
  • Purple Silk Metallic
  • Anthracite
  • Red Velvet
  • Gunmetal
  • Black Kirsch
  • Black Ember
  • Black
  • Mazarine Blue
  • Claret
  • Sunrise
  • Inca Gold
  • Deep Garnet
  • Adriatic Blue
  • Silver Haze
  • Royal Blue
  • Dark Indigo
  • Platinum
  • Comish White
  • Parian Marble
  • Cassiopeia Silver
  • Arctic White
  • Madeira Red
  • Ensign Red
  • Sea Green
  • New Sable
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Lunar Blue
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Silver
  • English White
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Diamond Black
Interior Colors
  • Creme Light, leather
  • Moccasin, leather
  • Seashell, leather
  • Pine Green, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Dark Spice, leather
  • Navy Blue, leather
  • Consort Red, leather
  • Fleet Blue, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$290,000
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
255/50R19 103Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$290,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$290,000
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles