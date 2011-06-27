Used 2012 Rolls-Royce Ghost EWB Features & Specs
|Overview
See Ghost Inventory
Starting MSRP
$290,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$290,000
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$290,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|283.4/436.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$290,000
|Torque
|575 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.6 l
|Horsepower
|563 hp @ 5250 rpm
|Turning circle
|45.9 ft.
|Valves
|48
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$290,000
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$290,000
|Feature Selection 1
|yes
|Driver's Assistance Systems Three
|yes
|Driver's Assistance Systems One
|yes
|Feature Selection 2
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$290,000
|diversity antenna
|yes
|16 total speakers
|yes
|600 watts stereo output
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$290,000
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on center console
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on dash
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$290,000
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$290,000
|Rear Massage Seats
|yes
|RR Monogram To All Headrests
|yes
|Contrast Stitching
|yes
|Individual Seat Configuration
|yes
|Luggage Compartment Convenience Package
|yes
|Front and Rear Ventilated Seats
|yes
|Rear Window Curtains In Black
|yes
|Front Massage Seats
|yes
|Stainless Steel Pinstripes
|yes
|Rear Compartment Curtains In Black
|yes
|Rear Theatre Configuration
|yes
|Colour-Keyed Boot Trim
|yes
|Presentation Key Box
|yes
|Universal Garage Door Opener
|yes
|Rear Compartment Coolbox
|yes
|Picnic Tables
|yes
|Black Cashmere Headlining
|yes
|Extended Leather & Door Pocket Lighting
|yes
|Lambswool Footmats
|yes
|Polished Stainless Steel Tread Plates
|yes
|Rear Auxiliary Climate Control
|yes
|Seat Piping
|yes
|Spirit of Ecstasy Inlay - Door Cappings
|yes
|Contrast RR Monogram To All Headrests
|yes
|Front Ventilated Seats
|yes
|RR Monogram Inlay - Door Cappings
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$290,000
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$290,000
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|driver cooled seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|passenger cooled seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|40.6 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.4 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$290,000
|Rear head room
|39.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|42.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.8 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$290,000
|20" Chromed Alloy Wheels
|yes
|20" Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Chromed Visible Exhausts
|yes
|Body Colored Wheel Centers
|yes
|Gold-plated Spirit of Ecstasy
|yes
|20" Forged Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Comfort Entry System
|yes
|Camera System (Side, Rear & Top View)
|yes
|Silver Satin Bonnet Finish
|yes
|Adaptive Headlights
|yes
|Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstasy
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$290,000
|Front track
|63.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|14.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|219.3 in.
|Curb weight
|5556 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.9 in.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.33 cd.
|Height
|61.0 in.
|Wheel base
|136.4 in.
|Width
|76.7 in.
|Rear track
|65.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$290,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$290,000
|19 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|255/50R19 103Y tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$290,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$290,000
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
