Used 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Ghost
Overview
Starting MSRP
$246,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$246,500
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$246,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)283.4/436.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.8 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$246,500
Torque575 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l
Horsepower563 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$246,500
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$246,500
Luggage Compartment Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$246,500
diversity antennayes
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$246,500
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
first aid kityes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$246,500
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$246,500
Rear Massage Seatsyes
Active Cruise Control w/Stop & Goyes
Contrast Interior Schemeyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Driver's Assistance Systems Threeyes
Rear Window Curtains in Blackyes
Accent Interior Schemeyes
Rear Compartment Curtains in Blackyes
Front and Rear Ventilated Seatsyes
Individual Lounge Seat Configurationyes
Rear Theater Configurationyes
Front Massage Seatsyes
Mono Interior Schemeyes
Stainless Steel Pinstripesyes
Presentation Key Boxyes
Contrasting RR Monogram to All Headrestsyes
RR Monogram to All Headrestsyes
Universal Garage Door Openeryes
Rear Compartment Coolboxyes
Picnic Tablesyes
Comfort Entry Systemyes
Black Cashmere Headliningyes
Lambswool Footmatsyes
Color-Keyed Boot Trimyes
Extended Leather & Door Pocket Lightingyes
Polished Stainless Steel Tread Platesyes
Leather Headlining Plus Extended Leatheryes
Rear Auxiliary Climate Controlyes
Seat Pipingyes
Driver's Assistance Systems Oneyes
Spirit of Ecstasy Inlay - Door Cappingsyes
Front Ventilated Seatsyes
RR Monogram Inlay - Door Cappingsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$246,500
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$246,500
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$246,500
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room42.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$246,500
20" Alloy Wheelsyes
Chromed Visible Exhaustsyes
Gold-Plated Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Body Colored Wheel Centersyes
Coachline (From Standard Pallette)yes
Adaptive Headlightsyes
Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Panorama Sunroofyes
Camera System (Side, Rear & Top View)yes
Silver Satin Bonnet Finishyes
20" Chrome Alloy Wheelsyes
Commission Collection External Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$246,500
Front track63.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight5490 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Length212.6 in.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height61.0 in.
EPA interior volume125.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base129.7 in.
Width76.7 in.
Rear track65.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$246,500
Exterior Colors
  • English White
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Claret
  • Dark Indigo
  • New Sable
  • Adriatic Blue
  • Sea Green
  • Lunar Blue
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Commission Collection External Paint
  • Madeira Red
  • Diamond Black
  • Darkest Tungsten
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Dark Spice, premium leather
  • Fleet Blue, premium leather
  • Pine Green, premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Creme Light, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$246,500
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
255/50R19 103Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$246,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$246,500
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
