2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II EWB Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Ghost Series II
Overview
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$349,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.6/392.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.8 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Torque605 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l
Horsepower563 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle45.9 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$349,000
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Exterior Detailing Packageyes
Rolls-Royce Signature Packageyes
Rolls-Royce Service Inclusive + 2yes
Rolls-Royce Service Inclusive + 3yes
Rolls-Royce Service Inclusive + 5yes
Driver Assistance 3yes
Seat Pipingyes
Interior Detailing Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Blu-ray/DVD playeryes
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear and side view camerayes
Four zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$349,000
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Rear Massage Seatsyes
Contrast Interior Environmentyes
Personalized Two-tone Steering Wheelyes
RR Embossed to Headrestsyes
Extended Marquetryyes
Individual Rear Seat Configurationyes
Rear Comfort Headrest Cushionsyes
Polished Stainless Steel Packageyes
Black Outer Two-tone Steering Wheelyes
Bespoke Order Treadplatesyes
SoE Inlay to Monitor Lidyes
Colored Steering Wheelyes
SoE Embossed to Headrestsyes
RR Monogram to all Headrestsyes
Rear Compartment Coolboxyes
Picnic Tablesyes
SoE Inlay Picnic Table Backsyes
VIN Plateyes
Signature Interior Environmentyes
Mono Interior Environmentyes
Bespoke Headrest Embroideryyes
Contrast Lambswool Footmatsyes
Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audioyes
Personalized Logo to Passenger Panelyes
Silver Pinstripesyes
Treadplates "Ghost"yes
Polished Stainless Steel Onlyasyes
Front Ventilated Seatsyes
Lambswool Floormatsyes
Instrument Panel w/Top Stitchyes
Extended Leather Headlineryes
Gold Plated Pinstripesyes
SoE Inlay - Door Cappingsyes
Technical - Bespoke Clockyes
Rear Window Curtains in Blackyes
Veneered Picnic Table Backsyes
Rear Compartment Curtains in Blackyes
RR Inlay to Monitor Lidyes
Personalized Logo Inlay to CID Lidyes
Marquetry Art Nouveauyes
Bespoke Interior - Module Editingyes
Rear Theater Configurationyes
Rear Ventilated Seatsyes
Blue and Seashell Two-tone Steering Wheelyes
RR Monogram Inlay Picnic Table Backsyes
RR Monogram Inlays - Door Cappingsyes
Personalized Iniials - Door Cappingsyes
Horizon Interior Environmentyes
Natural Grain Leatheryes
Black Cashmere Headliningyes
Colored Stitchingyes
Atmospheric Interior Environmentyes
Extended Leather & Door Pocket Lightingyes
Red and Seashell Two-tone Steering Wheelyes
Color-keyed Boot Trimyes
Indulge - Bespoke Clockyes
Personalized Inlay - Picnic Table Backsyes
Accent Interior Environmentyes
Personalized Treadplatesyes
Personalized Headrest Embroideryyes
Treadplates "Rolls-Royce, Goodwood"yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$349,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$349,000
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
massagingyes
Front head room40.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room49.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Crystal Paint Finishyes
Up-lit Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Exterior Black Detailingyes
Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Special Order Exterior Paintyes
Orbit Grey Wheel Centersyes
Upper Two-Toneyes
Wheel Centers Matched to Contrastyes
Single Waft Lineyes
Gold-plated Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Black Side Frame Finishersyes
21" Five Twin Spoke Bi-Color Alloyyes
Silver Satin Bonnet Finishyes
20" Alloy Wheelsyes
Pinstripe Applied to Wheel Centersyes
Special Order Two-Toneyes
Iced Paint Finishyes
Body Colored Wheel Centersyes
21" 10 Spoke Fully Polished Forged Wheelyes
21" 10 Spoke Part Polished Forged Wheelyes
CC Exterior Paintyes
Double Waft Lineyes
Polished Metal Fuel Filler Capyes
Visible Twin Exhaust Pipesyes
Twin Coachlineyes
Driver Assistance 1yes
Commissioned Collection Umbrellasyes
Two Tone Feature Lineyes
20" Fully Polished Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
Single Coachlineyes
20" Chromed 7 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Five Twin Spoke Fully Polished Alloyyes
21" Five Twin Spoke Alloyyes
Coachline w/Personalized Motifyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.
Length221.5 in.
Curb weight5666 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height61.1 in.
Wheel base136.4 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Exterior Colors
  • Selby Grey
  • Iced Midnight Sapphire
  • Iced Twilight Purple
  • Black
  • Iced English White
  • Iced Selby Grey
  • Black Kirsch
  • Infinity Black
  • Artic White
  • English White
  • Bohemian Red
  • Black Diamond
  • Iguazu Blue
  • Smokey Quartz
  • Petra Gold
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Anthracite
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Salamanca Blue
  • White Sands
  • Scala Red
  • Silver
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Purple Silk
  • Platinum
  • Adriatic Blue
  • Midnight Blue
  • Gunmetal
  • Graphite
  • Blue Velvet
  • Arizona Sun
  • Brooklands Green
  • Dark Indigo
  • Lyrical Copper
  • Twilight Purple
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Tuscan Sun
  • Sapphire Black
  • Dark Emerald
  • Magma Red
  • Imperial Jade
  • Belladonna Purple
  • Premiere Silver
  • Autumn Mystery Black
  • Black Green
  • Iridium
  • Titanium
  • Wildberry
  • Black Ember
  • Duck Egg Blue
  • Obsidian
  • Galileo Blue
  • Rose Quartz
  • Stone Grey
  • Velvet Orchid
  • Sterling Grey
  • Madeira Red
  • Melanite
  • Silver Haze
  • Burnout Grey
  • Iced Silver Haze
  • Sapphire Gunmetal
  • Tungsten
  • Berwick Bronze
  • Silver Sand
  • Iced Gunmetal
  • Iced Black Diamond
  • Iced Madeira Red
  • Iced Premiere Silver
  • Crystal over Midnight Sapphire
  • Crystal over Salamanca
  • Crystal over Fame Green
  • Crystal over Twilight Purple
  • Crystal over Artic White
  • Bronze
  • Moonstone Pearl
  • Crystal over Orange Metallic
  • Crystal over Magma Red
  • Crystal over Black
  • Crystal over Selby Grey
Interior Colors
  • Driftwood Grey, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Fleet Blue, leather
  • Charles Blue, leather
  • Turchese, premium leather
  • Cobalto Blue, premium leather
  • Mandarin, premium leather
  • Dark Spice, premium leather
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Pine Green, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red, premium leather
  • Mugello Red, premium leather
  • Tailored Purple, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Blue Grey, leather
  • Lemon Yellow, leather
  • Blushing Pink, leather
  • Anthracite, leather
  • Fawn Brown, leather
  • Cacao, leather
  • Roseleaf, leather
  • Dark Grey, leather
  • Light Grey, leather
  • Jasmine, leather
  • Cornsilk, leather
  • Signal Red, leather
  • Creme Light, premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Muscari Blue, leather
  • Forest Fall, leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Magnolia, leather
  • Artic White, leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Saddlery Tan, leather
  • Smoke Grey, leather
  • Casden Tan, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$349,000
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
255/50R19 103Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$349,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

