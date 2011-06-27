  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
  4. 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Ghost Series II
Overview
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$352,500
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission8-speed automatic8-speed automatic8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12V12V12
Combined MPG14no14
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$352,500
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic8-speed automatic8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$352,500
Starting MSRP
$315,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpgno12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.6/392.4 mi.0/0 mi.261.6/392.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.8 gal.21.8 gal.21.8 gal.
Combined MPG14no14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$352,500
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Torque605 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm620 lb-ft @ 1650 rpm605 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l6.6 l6.6 l
Horsepower563 hp @ 5000 rpm603 hp @ 5250 rpm563 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle45.9 ft.44.0 ft.44.0 ft.
Valves484848
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12V12V12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$352,500
Starting MSRP
$315,000
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
adaptive headlightsyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$352,500
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Exterior Detailing Packageyesnoyes
Rolls-Royce Signature Packageyesyesyes
Rolls-Royce Service Inclusive + 2yesyesyes
Rolls-Royce Service Inclusive + 3yesyesyes
Rolls-Royce Service Inclusive + 5yesyesyes
Driver Assistance 3yesyesyes
Seat Pipingyesyesyes
Interior Detailing Packageyesnoyes
Comfort and Entertainment Packagenoyesyes
Ultimate Touring Packagenonoyes
Dynamic Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$352,500
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Blu-ray/DVD playeryesnono
16 total speakersyesyesyes
600 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
audio/video remote control remote controlyesnono
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
video monitoryesnono
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
2 subwoofer(s)yesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$352,500
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
rear and side view camerayesyesyes
Four zone climate controlyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesyesyes
cooled storage compartmentyesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$352,500
Starting MSRP
$315,000
hands-free entryyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$352,500
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Rear Massage Seatsyesyesyes
Contrast Interior Environmentyesyesyes
Personalized Two-tone Steering Wheelyesyesyes
RR Embossed to Headrestsyesyesyes
Extended Marquetryyesnoyes
Individual Rear Seat Configurationyesyesyes
Rear Comfort Headrest Cushionsyesnoyes
Polished Stainless Steel Packageyesyesyes
Black Outer Two-tone Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Bespoke Order Treadplatesyesyesyes
SoE Inlay to Monitor Lidyesyesyes
Colored Steering Wheelyesyesyes
SoE Embossed to Headrestsyesyesyes
RR Monogram to all Headrestsyesyesyes
Rear Compartment Coolboxyesyesyes
Picnic Tablesyesyesyes
SoE Inlay Picnic Table Backsyesyesyes
VIN Plateyesyesyes
Signature Interior Environmentyesyesyes
Mono Interior Environmentyesyesyes
Bespoke Headrest Embroideryyesyesyes
Contrast Lambswool Footmatsyesyesyes
Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audioyesyesyes
Personalized Logo to Passenger Panelyesyesyes
Silver Pinstripesyesyesyes
Treadplates "Ghost"yesyesyes
Polished Stainless Steel Onlyasyesyesyes
Front Ventilated Seatsyesnoyes
Lambswool Floormatsyesyesyes
Instrument Panel w/Top Stitchyesyesyes
Extended Leather Headlineryesyesyes
Gold Plated Pinstripesyesyesyes
SoE Inlay - Door Cappingsyesyesyes
Technical - Bespoke Clockyesnoyes
Rear Window Curtains in Blackyesyesyes
Veneered Picnic Table Backsyesnoyes
Rear Compartment Curtains in Blackyesyesyes
RR Inlay to Monitor Lidyesyesyes
Personalized Logo Inlay to CID Lidyesyesyes
Marquetry Art Nouveauyesnoyes
Bespoke Interior - Module Editingyesyesyes
Rear Theater Configurationyesyesyes
Rear Ventilated Seatsyesyesyes
Blue and Seashell Two-tone Steering Wheelyesyesyes
RR Monogram Inlay Picnic Table Backsyesyesyes
RR Monogram Inlays - Door Cappingsyesyesyes
Personalized Iniials - Door Cappingsyesnoyes
Horizon Interior Environmentyesyesyes
Natural Grain Leatheryesyesyes
Black Cashmere Headliningyesyesyes
Colored Stitchingyesnoyes
Atmospheric Interior Environmentyesyesyes
Extended Leather & Door Pocket Lightingyesyesyes
Red and Seashell Two-tone Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Color-keyed Boot Trimyesyesyes
Indulge - Bespoke Clockyesnoyes
Personalized Inlay - Picnic Table Backsyesnoyes
Accent Interior Environmentyesyesyes
Personalized Treadplatesyesyesyes
Personalized Headrest Embroideryyesyesyes
Treadplates "Rolls-Royce, Goodwood"yesyesyes
Special Order Interior Leathernoyesyes
Shooting Star Headlinernoyesyes
Commissioned Collection Interior Leathernoyesyes
Personalized Starlight Headlinernoyesyes
Black Badge High Contrast Environmentnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$352,500
Starting MSRP
$315,000
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$352,500
Starting MSRP
$315,000
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
premium leatheryesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
massagingyesyesyes
Front head room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.59.4 in.59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
driver seat thigh extensionyesyesyes
ventilated driver seatnoyesno
ventilated passenger seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$352,500
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Rear head room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear leg room49.0 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
multi-level heatingyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$352,500
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasyyesnoyes
Crystal Paint Finishyesyesyes
Up-lit Spirit of Ecstasyyesnoyes
Exterior Black Detailingyesnoyes
Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstasyyesnoyes
Special Order Exterior Paintyesyesyes
Orbit Grey Wheel Centersyesnoyes
Upper Two-Toneyesyesyes
Wheel Centers Matched to Contrastyesnoyes
Single Waft Lineyesnono
Gold-plated Spirit of Ecstasyyesnoyes
Black Side Frame Finishersyesnoyes
21" Five Twin Spoke Bi-Color Alloyyesnoyes
Silver Satin Bonnet Finishyesyesyes
20" Alloy Wheelsyesnoyes
Pinstripe Applied to Wheel Centersyesyesyes
Special Order Two-Toneyesyesyes
Iced Paint Finishyesyesyes
Body Colored Wheel Centersyesnoyes
21" 10 Spoke Fully Polished Forged Wheelyesnoyes
21" 10 Spoke Part Polished Forged Wheelyesnoyes
CC Exterior Paintyesyesyes
Double Waft Lineyesnono
Polished Metal Fuel Filler Capyesyesyes
Visible Twin Exhaust Pipesyesnoyes
Twin Coachlineyesyesyes
Driver Assistance 1yesyesyes
Commissioned Collection Umbrellasyesyesyes
Two Tone Feature Lineyesnoyes
20" Fully Polished Forged Alloy Wheelsyesnoyes
Single Coachlineyesyesyes
20" Chromed 7 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyesnoyes
21" Five Twin Spoke Fully Polished Alloyyesnoyes
21" Five Twin Spoke Alloyyesnoyes
Coachline w/Personalized Motifyesyesyes
C-Pillar Personalized Motifnoyesyes
Black Badge Low Contrast Environmentnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$352,500
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.
Length221.5 in.215.2 in.214.8 in.
Curb weight5666 lbs.5622 lbs.5490 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.
Height61.1 in.61.0 in.61.0 in.
Wheel base136.4 in.129.7 in.129.7 in.
Width76.7 in.76.7 in.76.7 in.
Gross weightnono6540 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$352,500
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Exterior Colors
  • Selby Grey
  • Iced Midnight Sapphire
  • Iced Twilight Purple
  • Black
  • Iced English White
  • Iced Selby Grey
  • Black Kirsch
  • Infinity Black
  • Artic White
  • English White
  • Bohemian Red
  • Black Diamond
  • Iguazu Blue
  • Smokey Quartz
  • Petra Gold
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Anthracite
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Salamanca Blue
  • White Sands
  • Scala Red
  • Silver
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Purple Silk
  • Platinum
  • Adriatic Blue
  • Midnight Blue
  • Gunmetal
  • Graphite
  • Blue Velvet
  • Arizona Sun
  • Brooklands Green
  • Dark Indigo
  • Lyrical Copper
  • Twilight Purple
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Tuscan Sun
  • Sapphire Black
  • Dark Emerald
  • Magma Red
  • Imperial Jade
  • Belladonna Purple
  • Premiere Silver
  • Autumn Mystery Black
  • Black Green
  • Iridium
  • Titanium
  • Wildberry
  • Black Ember
  • Duck Egg Blue
  • Obsidian
  • Galileo Blue
  • Rose Quartz
  • Stone Grey
  • Velvet Orchid
  • Sterling Grey
  • Madeira Red
  • Melanite
  • Silver Haze
  • Burnout Grey
  • Iced Silver Haze
  • Sapphire Gunmetal
  • Tungsten
  • Berwick Bronze
  • Silver Sand
  • Iced Gunmetal
  • Iced Black Diamond
  • Iced Madeira Red
  • Iced Premiere Silver
  • Crystal over Midnight Sapphire
  • Crystal over Salamanca
  • Crystal over Fame Green
  • Crystal over Twilight Purple
  • Crystal over Artic White
  • Bronze
  • Moonstone Pearl
  • Crystal over Orange Metallic
  • Crystal over Magma Red
  • Crystal over Black
  • Crystal over Selby Grey
  • Selby Grey
  • Iced Midnight Sapphire
  • Iced Twilight Purple
  • Black
  • Iced English White
  • Iced Selby Grey
  • Black Kirsch
  • Infinity Black
  • Artic White
  • English White
  • Bohemian Red
  • Black Diamond
  • Iguazu Blue
  • Smokey Quartz
  • Petra Gold
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Anthracite
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Salamanca Blue
  • White Sands
  • Scala Red
  • Silver
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Purple Silk
  • Platinum
  • Adriatic Blue
  • Midnight Blue
  • Gunmetal
  • Graphite
  • Blue Velvet
  • Arizona Sun
  • Brooklands Green
  • Dark Indigo
  • Lyrical Copper
  • Twilight Purple
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Tuscan Sun
  • Sapphire Black
  • Dark Emerald
  • Magma Red
  • Imperial Jade
  • Belladonna Purple
  • Premiere Silver
  • Autumn Mystery Black
  • Black Green
  • Iridium
  • Titanium
  • Wildberry
  • Black Ember
  • Duck Egg Blue
  • Obsidian
  • Galileo Blue
  • Rose Quartz
  • Stone Grey
  • Velvet Orchid
  • Sterling Grey
  • Madeira Red
  • Melanite
  • Silver Haze
  • Burnout Grey
  • Iced Silver Haze
  • Sapphire Gunmetal
  • Tungsten
  • Berwick Bronze
  • Silver Sand
  • Iced Gunmetal
  • Iced Black Diamond
  • Iced Madeira Red
  • Iced Premiere Silver
  • Crystal over Midnight Sapphire
  • Crystal over Salamanca
  • Crystal over Fame Green
  • Crystal over Twilight Purple
  • Crystal over Artic White
  • Bronze
  • Moonstone Pearl
  • Crystal over Orange Metallic
  • Crystal over Magma Red
  • Crystal over Black
  • Crystal over Selby Grey
  • Selby Grey
  • Iced Midnight Sapphire
  • Iced Twilight Purple
  • Black
  • Iced English White
  • Iced Selby Grey
  • Black Kirsch
  • Infinity Black
  • Artic White
  • English White
  • Bohemian Red
  • Black Diamond
  • Iguazu Blue
  • Smokey Quartz
  • Petra Gold
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Anthracite
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Salamanca Blue
  • White Sands
  • Scala Red
  • Silver
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Purple Silk
  • Platinum
  • Adriatic Blue
  • Midnight Blue
  • Gunmetal
  • Graphite
  • Blue Velvet
  • Arizona Sun
  • Brooklands Green
  • Dark Indigo
  • Lyrical Copper
  • Twilight Purple
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Tuscan Sun
  • Sapphire Black
  • Dark Emerald
  • Magma Red
  • Imperial Jade
  • Belladonna Purple
  • Premiere Silver
  • Autumn Mystery Black
  • Black Green
  • Iridium
  • Titanium
  • Wildberry
  • Black Ember
  • Duck Egg Blue
  • Obsidian
  • Galileo Blue
  • Rose Quartz
  • Stone Grey
  • Velvet Orchid
  • Sterling Grey
  • Madeira Red
  • Melanite
  • Silver Haze
  • Burnout Grey
  • Iced Silver Haze
  • Sapphire Gunmetal
  • Tungsten
  • Berwick Bronze
  • Silver Sand
  • Iced Gunmetal
  • Iced Black Diamond
  • Iced Madeira Red
  • Iced Premiere Silver
  • Crystal over Midnight Sapphire
  • Crystal over Salamanca
  • Crystal over Fame Green
  • Crystal over Twilight Purple
  • Crystal over Artic White
  • Bronze
  • Moonstone Pearl
  • Crystal over Orange Metallic
  • Crystal over Magma Red
  • Crystal over Black
  • Crystal over Selby Grey
Interior Colors
  • Driftwood Grey, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Fleet Blue, leather
  • Charles Blue, leather
  • Turchese, premium leather
  • Cobalto Blue, premium leather
  • Mandarin, premium leather
  • Dark Spice, premium leather
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Pine Green, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red, premium leather
  • Mugello Red, premium leather
  • Tailored Purple, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Blue Grey, leather
  • Lemon Yellow, leather
  • Blushing Pink, leather
  • Anthracite, leather
  • Fawn Brown, leather
  • Cacao, leather
  • Roseleaf, leather
  • Dark Grey, leather
  • Light Grey, leather
  • Jasmine, leather
  • Cornsilk, leather
  • Signal Red, leather
  • Creme Light, premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Muscari Blue, leather
  • Forest Fall, leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Magnolia, leather
  • Artic White, leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Saddlery Tan, leather
  • Smoke Grey, leather
  • Casden Tan, leather
  • Driftwood Grey, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Fleet Blue, leather
  • Charles Blue, leather
  • Turchese, premium leather
  • Cobalto Blue, premium leather
  • Mandarin, premium leather
  • Dark Spice, premium leather
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Pine Green, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red, premium leather
  • Mugello Red, premium leather
  • Tailored Purple, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Blue Grey, leather
  • Lemon Yellow, leather
  • Blushing Pink, leather
  • Anthracite, leather
  • Fawn Brown, leather
  • Cacao, leather
  • Roseleaf, leather
  • Dark Grey, leather
  • Light Grey, leather
  • Jasmine, leather
  • Cornsilk, leather
  • Signal Red, leather
  • Creme Light, premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Muscari Blue, leather
  • Forest Fall, leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Magnolia, leather
  • Artic White, leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Saddlery Tan, leather
  • Smoke Grey, leather
  • Casden Tan, leather
  • Driftwood Grey, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Fleet Blue, leather
  • Charles Blue, leather
  • Turchese, premium leather
  • Cobalto Blue, premium leather
  • Mandarin, premium leather
  • Dark Spice, premium leather
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Pine Green, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red, premium leather
  • Mugello Red, premium leather
  • Tailored Purple, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Blue Grey, leather
  • Lemon Yellow, leather
  • Blushing Pink, leather
  • Anthracite, leather
  • Fawn Brown, leather
  • Cacao, leather
  • Roseleaf, leather
  • Dark Grey, leather
  • Light Grey, leather
  • Jasmine, leather
  • Cornsilk, leather
  • Signal Red, leather
  • Creme Light, premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Muscari Blue, leather
  • Forest Fall, leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Magnolia, leather
  • Artic White, leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Saddlery Tan, leather
  • Smoke Grey, leather
  • Casden Tan, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$352,500
Starting MSRP
$315,000
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
255/50R19 103Y tiresyesnoyes
Performance tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesnoyes
285/35R21 105Y tiresnoyesno
composite wheelsnoyesno
21 x 9.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$352,500
Starting MSRP
$315,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$352,500
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.

Related 2020 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars