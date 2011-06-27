  1. Home
2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Black Badge Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Ghost Series II
Overview
Starting MSRP
$362,725
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$362,725
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$362,725
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.8 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$362,725
Torque620 lb-ft @ 1650 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l
Horsepower603 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$362,725
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$362,725
Rolls-Royce Signature Packageyes
Rolls-Royce Service Inclusive + 2yes
Rolls-Royce Service Inclusive + 3yes
Comfort and Entertainment Packageyes
Rolls-Royce Service Inclusive + 5yes
Driver Assistance 3yes
Seat Pipingyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$362,725
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$362,725
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear and side view camerayes
Four zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$362,725
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$362,725
Rear Massage Seatsyes
Personalized Two-tone Steering Wheelyes
RR Embossed to Headrestsyes
Contrast Interior Environmentyes
Extended Marquetryyes
Individual Rear Seat Configurationyes
Bespoke Interior Environmentyes
Special Order Interior Leatheryes
Polished Stainless Steel Packageyes
Black Outer Two-tone Steering Wheelyes
Bespoke Order Treadplatesyes
SoE Inlay to Monitor Lidyes
Colored Steering Wheelyes
SoE Embossed to Headrestsyes
RR Monogram to all Headrestsyes
Rear Compartment Coolboxyes
VIN Plateyes
Picnic Tablesyes
SoE Inlay Picnic Table Backsyes
Signature Interior Environmentyes
Mono Interior Environmentyes
Contrast Lambswool Footmatsyes
Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audioyes
Personalized Logo to Passenger Panelyes
Silver Pinstripesyes
Treadplates "Ghost"yes
Polished Stainless Steel Onlyasyes
Starlight Headlineryes
Lambswool Floormatsyes
Instrument Panel w/Top Stitchyes
Extended Leather Headlineryes
Gold Plated Pinstripesyes
SoE Inlay - Door Cappingsyes
Rear Window Curtains in Blackyes
Veneered Picnic Table Backsyes
Rear Compartment Curtains in Blackyes
RR Inlay to Monitor Lidyes
Personalized Logo Inlay to CID Lidyes
Rear Ventilated Seatsyes
Blue and Seashell Two-tone Steering Wheelyes
RR Monogram Inlay Picnic Table Backsyes
RR Monogram Inlays - Door Cappingsyes
Horizon Interior Environmentyes
Natural Grain Leatheryes
Black Cashmere Headliningyes
Atmospheric Interior Environmentyes
Extended Leather & Door Pocket Lightingyes
Commissioned Collection Interior Leatheryes
Red and Seashell Two-tone Steering Wheelyes
CC Black Badge Interior Environmentyes
Color-keyed Boot Trimyes
Personalized Inlay - Picnic Table Backsyes
Personalized Starlight Headlineryes
Personalized Treadplatesyes
Accent Interior Environmentyes
Personalized Headrest Embroideryyes
Treadplates "Rolls-Royce, Goodwood"yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$362,725
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$362,725
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room40.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$362,725
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room42.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$362,725
Crystal Paint Finishyes
Up-lit Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Exterior Black Detailingyes
Special Order Exterior Paintyes
Upper Two-Toneyes
Wheel Centers Matched to Contrastyes
Black Side Frame Finishersyes
Silver Satin Bonnet Finishyes
Pinstripe Applied to Wheel Centersyes
Special Order Two-Toneyes
Iced Paint Finishyes
Body Colored Wheel Centersyes
21" 10 Spoke Fully Polished Forged Wheelyes
21" 10 Spoke Part Polished Forged Wheelyes
CC Exterior Paintyes
Accented Mono Black Badgeyes
Polished Metal Fuel Filler Capyes
C-Pillar Personalized Motifyes
Visible Twin Exhaust Pipesyes
Twin Coachlineyes
Driver Assistance 1yes
Two Tone Feature Lineyes
Commissioned Collection Umbrellasyes
Rear Privacy Glassyes
Single Coachlineyes
Coachline w/Personalized Motifyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$362,725
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.
Length215.2 in.
Curb weight5368 lbs.
Gross weight6540 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height61.0 in.
Wheel base129.7 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$362,725
Exterior Colors
  • Belladonna Purple
  • Platinum
  • Imperial Jade
  • Magma Red
  • Tuscan Sun
  • Premiere Silver
  • Blue Velvet
  • Midnight Blue
  • Adriatic Blue
  • Brooklands Green
  • Arizona Sun
  • Burnout Grey
  • Selby Grey
  • Stone Grey
  • Sterling Grey
  • Velvet Orchid
  • Purple Silk
  • Black
  • Iced English White
  • Iced Twilight Purple
  • Iced Midnight Sapphire
  • Iced Premiere Silver
  • Iced Madeira Red
  • Iced Black Diamond
  • Crystal over Artic White
  • Iridium
  • Black Green
  • Autumn Mystery Black
  • Silver Sand
  • Moonstone Pearl
  • Bronze
  • Black Ember
  • Berwick Bronze
  • Bohemian Red
  • Crystal over Twilight Purple
  • Salamanca Blue
  • Crystal over Selby Grey
  • Crystal over Black
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Crystal over Magma Red
  • Crystal over Orange Metallic
  • Crystal over Fame Green
  • Iguazu Blue
  • Crystal over Salamanca
  • Black Diamond
  • Crystal over Midnight Sapphire
  • Tungsten
  • Sapphire Gunmetal
  • Dark Emerald
  • Scala Red
  • White Sands
  • English White
  • Artic White
  • Petra Gold
  • Smokey Quartz
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Silver
  • Anthracite
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Iced Selby Grey
  • Twilight Purple
  • Lyrical Copper
  • Sapphire Black
  • Iced Gunmetal
  • Iced Silver Haze
  • Gunmetal
  • Dark Indigo
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Infinity Black
  • Black Kirsch
  • Graphite
  • Titanium
  • Rose Quartz
  • Wildberry
  • Galileo Blue
  • Obsidian
  • Silver Haze
  • Melanite
  • Madeira Red
  • Duck Egg Blue
Interior Colors
  • Driftwood Grey, leather
  • Charles Blue, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Fleet Blue, leather
  • Artic White, leather
  • Magnolia, leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Creme Light, premium leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Turchese, premium leather
  • Tailored Purple, premium leather
  • Mugello Red, premium leather
  • Mandarin, premium leather
  • Cobalto Blue, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red, premium leather
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Dark Spice, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Pine Green, premium leather
  • Jasmine, leather
  • Cacao, leather
  • Forest Fall, leather
  • Muscari Blue, leather
  • Fawn Brown, leather
  • Smoke Grey, leather
  • Signal Red, leather
  • Cornsilk, leather
  • Saddlery Tan, leather
  • Casden Tan, leather
  • Blushing Pink, leather
  • Dark Grey, leather
  • Roseleaf, leather
  • Anthracite, leather
  • Lemon Yellow, leather
  • Blue Grey, leather
  • Light Grey, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$362,725
R22 tiresyes
22 in. wheelsyes
composite wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$362,725
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$362,725
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
