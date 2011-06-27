Exterior Colors

Belladonna Purple

Platinum

Imperial Jade

Magma Red

Tuscan Sun

Premiere Silver

Blue Velvet

Midnight Blue

Adriatic Blue

Brooklands Green

Arizona Sun

Burnout Grey

Selby Grey

Stone Grey

Sterling Grey

Velvet Orchid

Purple Silk

Black

Iced English White

Iced Twilight Purple

Iced Midnight Sapphire

Iced Premiere Silver

Iced Madeira Red

Iced Black Diamond

Crystal over Artic White

Iridium

Black Green

Autumn Mystery Black

Silver Sand

Moonstone Pearl

Bronze

Black Ember

Berwick Bronze

Bohemian Red

Crystal over Twilight Purple

Salamanca Blue

Crystal over Selby Grey

Crystal over Black

Midnight Sapphire

Crystal over Magma Red

Crystal over Orange Metallic

Crystal over Fame Green

Iguazu Blue

Crystal over Salamanca

Black Diamond

Crystal over Midnight Sapphire

Tungsten

Sapphire Gunmetal

Dark Emerald

Scala Red

White Sands

English White

Artic White

Petra Gold

Smokey Quartz

Jubilee Silver

Silver

Anthracite

Darkest Tungsten

Iced Selby Grey

Twilight Purple

Lyrical Copper

Sapphire Black

Iced Gunmetal

Iced Silver Haze

Gunmetal

Dark Indigo

Metropolitan Blue

Infinity Black

Black Kirsch

Graphite

Titanium

Rose Quartz

Wildberry

Galileo Blue

Obsidian

Silver Haze

Melanite

Madeira Red

Duck Egg Blue