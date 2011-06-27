Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Black Badge Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$359,150
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$359,150
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$359,150
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.8 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$359,150
|Torque
|620 lb-ft @ 1650 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.6 l
|Horsepower
|603 hp @ 5250 rpm
|Turning circle
|44.0 ft.
|Valves
|48
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$359,150
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$359,150
|Rolls-Royce Service Inclusive + 2
|yes
|Rolls-Royce Service Inclusive + 3
|yes
|Comfort and Entertainment Package
|yes
|Rolls-Royce Service Inclusive + 5
|yes
|Driver Assistance 3
|yes
|Seat Piping
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$359,150
|16 total speakers
|yes
|600 watts stereo output
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$359,150
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear and side view camera
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$359,150
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$359,150
|Rear Massage Seats
|yes
|Personalized Two-tone Steering Wheel
|yes
|Contrast Interior Environment
|yes
|Bespoke Interior Environment
|yes
|Rear Comfort Headrest Cushions
|yes
|Special Order Interior Leather
|yes
|Polished Stainless Steel Package
|yes
|Black Outer Two-tone Steering Wheel
|yes
|Bespoke Order Treadplates
|yes
|Rolls-Royce Embossed to all Headrests
|yes
|SoE Inlay to Monitor Lid
|yes
|Colored Steering Wheel
|yes
|RR Monogram to all Headrests
|yes
|Television Tuner
|yes
|Rear Compartment Coolbox
|yes
|VIN Plate
|yes
|Picnic Tables
|yes
|Signature Interior Environment
|yes
|Bespoke Headrest Embroidery
|yes
|Mono Interior Environment
|yes
|Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audio
|yes
|Silver Pinstripes
|yes
|Treadplates "Ghost"
|yes
|Polished Stainless Steel Onlyas
|yes
|Starlight Headliner
|yes
|Illuminated Black Badge Treadplates
|yes
|Lambswool Floormats
|yes
|SoE Embossed to all Headrests
|yes
|Instrument Panel w/Top Stitch
|yes
|Luggage Compartment Convenience Package
|yes
|Extended Leather Headliner
|yes
|Gold Plated Pinstripes
|yes
|SoE Inlay - Door Cappings
|yes
|Rear Window Curtains in Black
|yes
|Rear Compartment Curtains in Black
|yes
|RR Inlay to Monitor Lid
|yes
|Rear Theater Configuration
|yes
|Rear Ventilated Seats
|yes
|Blue and Seashell Two-tone Steering Wheel
|yes
|RR Monogram Inlay Picnic Table Backs
|yes
|RR Monogram Inlays - Door Cappings
|yes
|Rear Compartment Telephone
|yes
|Personalized Iniials - Door Cappings
|yes
|Horizon Interior Environment
|yes
|Black Cashmere Headlining
|yes
|Extended Leather & Door Pocket Lighting
|yes
|Atmospheric Interior Environment
|yes
|Commissioned Collection Interior Leather
|yes
|Red and Seashell Two-tone Steering Wheel
|yes
|CC Black Badge Interior Environment
|yes
|Color-keyed Boot Trim
|yes
|Personalized Inlay - Picnic Table Backs
|yes
|Personalized Starlight Headliner
|yes
|Personalized Treadplates
|yes
|Accent Interior Environment
|yes
|Personalized Headrest Embroidery
|yes
|Treadplates "Rolls-Royce, Goodwood"
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$359,150
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$359,150
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|massaging
|yes
|Front head room
|40.6 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.4 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$359,150
|Rear head room
|39.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|42.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.8 in.
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$359,150
|Up-lit Spirit of Ecstasy
|yes
|CC Exterior Paint
|yes
|Accented Mono Black Badge
|yes
|C-Pillar Personalized Motif
|yes
|Special Order Exterior Paint
|yes
|Visible Twin Exhaust Pipes
|yes
|Upper Two-Tone
|yes
|Black Side Frame Finishers
|yes
|Twin Coachline
|yes
|Two Tone Feature Line
|yes
|Commissioned Collection Umbrellas
|yes
|Silver Satin Bonnet Finish
|yes
|Single Coachline
|yes
|Rear Privacy Glass
|yes
|20" Chromed 7 Spoke Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Coachline w/Personalized Motif
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$359,150
|Maximum cargo capacity
|14.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|215.2 in.
|Curb weight
|5490 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6540 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|61.0 in.
|Wheel base
|129.7 in.
|Width
|76.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$359,150
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$359,150
|R22 tires
|yes
|22 in. wheels
|yes
|composite wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$359,150
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$359,150
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
