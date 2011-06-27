  1. Home
Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Ghost Series II
Overview
Starting MSRP
$315,000

Starting MSRP
$349,000

Starting MSRP
$359,150

Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission8-speed automatic8-speed automatic8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12V12V12
Combined MPG1414no
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$359,150
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic8-speed automatic8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$359,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg12/18 mpgno
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.6/392.4 mi.261.6/392.4 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.8 gal.21.8 gal.21.8 gal.
Combined MPG1414no
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$359,150
Torque605 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm605 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm620 lb-ft @ 1650 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l6.6 l6.6 l
Horsepower563 hp @ 5250 rpm563 hp @ 5250 rpm603 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.45.9 ft.44.0 ft.
Valves484848
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12V12V12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$359,150
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
adaptive headlightsyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$359,150
Exterior Detailing Packageyesyesno
Rolls-Royce Signature Packageyesyesno
Rolls-Royce Service Inclusive + 2yesyesyes
Ultimate Touring Packageyesnono
Dynamic Packageyesnono
Rolls-Royce Service Inclusive + 3yesyesyes
Comfort and Entertainment Packageyesnoyes
Rolls-Royce Service Inclusive + 5yesyesyes
Driver Assistance 3yesnoyes
Seat Pipingyesyesyes
Interior Detailing Packageyesyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$359,150
16 total speakersyesyesyes
600 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
2 subwoofer(s)yesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
Blu-ray/DVD playernoyesno
audio/video remote control remote controlnoyesno
video monitornoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$359,150
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
rear and side view camerayesyesyes
Four zone climate controlyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
cooled storage compartmentnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$359,150
hands-free entryyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$359,150
Rear Massage Seatsyesyesyes
Contrast Interior Environmentyesyesyes
Personalized Two-tone Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Extended Marquetryyesyesno
Individual Rear Seat Configurationyesyesno
Bespoke Interior Environmentyesyesyes
Rear Comfort Headrest Cushionsyesyesyes
Special Order Interior Leatheryesyesyes
Polished Stainless Steel Packageyesyesyes
Black Outer Two-tone Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Bespoke Order Treadplatesyesyesyes
Ghost Bespoke Clockyesyesno
Rolls-Royce Embossed to all Headrestsyesyesyes
SoE Inlay to Monitor Lidyesyesyes
Colored Steering Wheelyesyesyes
RR Monogram to all Headrestsyesyesyes
Television Tuneryesyesyes
Rear Compartment Coolboxyesyesyes
SoE Inlay Picnic Table Backsyesyesno
VIN Plateyesyesyes
Picnic Tablesyesyesyes
Signature Interior Environmentyesyesyes
Bespoke Headrest Embroideryyesyesyes
Mono Interior Environmentyesyesyes
Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audioyesyesyes
Personalized Logo to Passenger Panelyesyesno
Silver Pinstripesyesyesyes
Treadplates "Ghost"yesyesyes
Polished Stainless Steel Onlyasyesyesyes
Starlight Headlineryesnoyes
Front Ventilated Seatsyesyesno
SoE Embossed to all Headrestsyesyesyes
Lambswool Floormatsyesyesyes
Instrument Panel w/Top Stitchyesyesyes
Luggage Compartment Convenience Packageyesyesyes
Extended Leather Headlineryesyesyes
Gold Plated Pinstripesyesyesyes
SoE Inlay - Door Cappingsyesyesyes
Veneered Picnic Table Backsyesyesno
Rear Window Curtains in Blackyesyesyes
Rear Compartment Curtains in Blackyesyesyes
RR Inlay to Monitor Lidyesyesyes
Personalized Logo Inlay to CID Lidyesyesno
Marquetry Art Nouveauyesyesno
Rear Theater Configurationyesyesyes
Rear Ventilated Seatsyesyesyes
Blue and Seashell Two-tone Steering Wheelyesyesyes
RR Monogram Inlay Picnic Table Backsyesyesyes
Marquetry Chinese Decoyesyesno
Marquetry Deco Fanyesyesno
RR Monogram Inlays - Door Cappingsyesyesyes
Rear Compartment Telephoneyesyesyes
Personalized Iniials - Door Cappingsyesyesyes
Horizon Interior Environmentyesyesyes
Natural Grain Leatheryesyesno
Black Cashmere Headliningyesyesyes
Colored Stitchingyesyesno
Extended Leather & Door Pocket Lightingyesyesyes
Atmospheric Interior Environmentyesyesyes
Commissioned Collection Interior Leatheryesyesyes
Red and Seashell Two-tone Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Color-keyed Boot Trimyesyesyes
Personalized Inlay - Picnic Table Backsyesyesyes
Personalized Starlight Headlineryesnoyes
Marquetry Double "V"yesyesno
Personalized Treadplatesyesyesyes
Accent Interior Environmentyesyesyes
Personalized Headrest Embroideryyesyesyes
Treadplates "Rolls-Royce, Goodwood"yesyesyes
Illuminated Black Badge Treadplatesnonoyes
CC Black Badge Interior Environmentnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$359,150
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$359,150
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
premium leatheryesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
massagingyesyesyes
Front head room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.59.4 in.59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
driver seat thigh extensionyesyesyes
ventilated driver seatnonoyes
ventilated passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$359,150
Rear head room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear leg room42.3 in.49.0 in.42.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
multi-level heatingyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$359,150
Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasyyesyesno
Up-lit Spirit of Ecstasyyesyesyes
Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstasyyesyesno
Special Order Exterior Paintyesyesyes
Orbit Grey Wheel Centersyesyesno
Upper Two-Toneyesyesyes
Wheel Centers Matched to Contrastyesyesno
Gold-plated Spirit of Ecstasyyesyesno
Black Side Frame Finishersyesnoyes
21" Five Twin Spoke Bi-Color Alloyyesyesno
Silver Satin Bonnet Finishyesyesyes
Pinstripe Applied to Wheel Centersyesyesno
20" Alloy Wheelsyesyesno
21" 10 Spoke Fully Polished Forged Wheelyesyesno
Body Colored Wheel Centersyesyesno
21" 10 Spoke Part Polished Forged Wheelyesyesno
CC Exterior Paintyesyesyes
C-Pillar Personalized Motifyesyesyes
Visible Twin Exhaust Pipesyesyesyes
Twin Coachlineyesyesyes
Two Tone Feature Lineyesyesyes
20" Fully Polished Forged Alloy Wheelsyesyesno
Commissioned Collection Umbrellasyesyesyes
Single Coachlineyesyesyes
Rear Privacy Glassyesyesyes
20" Chromed 7 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyesyesyes
21" Five Twin Spoke Fully Polished Alloyyesyesno
Coachline w/Personalized Motifyesyesyes
21" Five Twin Spoke Alloyyesyesno
Single Waft Linenoyesno
Double Waft Linenoyesno
Accented Mono Black Badgenonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$359,150
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.
Length214.8 in.221.5 in.215.2 in.
Curb weight5368 lbs.5665 lbs.5490 lbs.
Gross weight6540 lbs.6615 lbs.6540 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.
Height61.0 in.61.1 in.61.0 in.
Wheel base129.7 in.136.4 in.129.7 in.
Width76.7 in.76.7 in.76.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$359,150
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Sapphire Gunmetal
  • Tungsten
  • Berwick Bronze
  • Silver Sand
  • Stone Grey
  • Autumn Mystery Black
  • Velvet Orchid
  • Black Green
  • Sterling Grey
  • Iridium
  • Purple Silk
  • Madeira Red
  • Melanite
  • Crystal over Artic White
  • Silver Haze
  • Bronze
  • Burnout Grey
  • Moonstone Pearl
  • Galileo Blue
  • Rose Quartz
  • Selby Grey
  • Gunmetal
  • Graphite
  • Sapphire Black
  • Blue Velvet
  • Arizona Sun
  • Brooklands Green
  • Dark Indigo
  • Black Ember
  • Platinum
  • Duck Egg Blue
  • Adriatic Blue
  • Midnight Blue
  • Dark Emerald
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Magma Red
  • Imperial Jade
  • Belladonna Purple
  • Premiere Silver
  • Lyrical Copper
  • Twilight Purple
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Tuscan Sun
  • Black Kirsch
  • White Sands
  • Scala Red
  • Silver
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Smokey Quartz
  • Petra Gold
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Anthracite
  • Salamanca Blue
  • Titanium
  • Wildberry
  • English White
  • Bohemian Red
  • Black Diamond
  • Iguazu Blue
  • Infinity Black
  • Artic White
  • Obsidian
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Dark Spice, premium leather
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Pine Green, premium leather
  • Hotspur Red, premium leather
  • Mugello Red, premium leather
  • Tailored Purple, premium leather
  • Turchese, premium leather
  • Cobalto Blue, premium leather
  • Mandarin, premium leather
  • Jasmine, leather
  • Cacao, leather
  • Muscari Blue, leather
  • Anthracite, leather
  • Roseleaf, leather
  • Dark Grey, leather
  • Light Grey, leather
  • Blue Grey, leather
  • Lemon Yellow, leather
  • Blushing Pink, leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Forest Fall, leather
  • Cornsilk, leather
  • Signal Red, leather
  • Creme Light, premium leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Magnolia, leather
  • Artic White, leather
  • Driftwood Grey, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Fleet Blue, leather
  • Charles Blue, leather
  • Casden Tan, leather
  • Saddlery Tan, leather
  • Smoke Grey, leather
  • Fawn Brown, leather
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$359,150
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesyesno
255/50R19 103Y tiresyesyesno
Performance tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesno
R22 tiresnonoyes
22 in. wheelsnonoyes
composite wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$359,150
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$315,000
Starting MSRP
$349,000
Starting MSRP
$359,150
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.


Research Similar Vehicles