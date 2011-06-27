  1. Home
Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II EWB Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Ghost Series II
Overview
Starting MSRP
$339,775
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$339,775
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$339,775
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.6/414.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.8 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$339,775
Torque605 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l
Horsepower563 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle45.9 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$339,775
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$339,775
Bespoke CC Interior and Exterioryes
Driver's Assistance Systems Threeyes
Lease Packageyes
Feature Selection USyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$339,775
Blu-ray/DVD playeryes
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$339,775
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear and side view camerayes
Four zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$339,775
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$339,775
RR Monogram To All Headrestsyes
Contrast Interior Environmentyes
Personalized Two-tone Steering Wheelyes
Extended Marquetryyes
Individual Rear Seat Configurationyes
"RR" Monogram Inlay Picnic Table Backsyes
Bespoke Interior Environmentyes
Treadplates- Rolls-Royce, Goodwoodyes
Black Outer Two-tone Steering Wheelyes
Bespoke Order Treadplatesyes
Colored Steering Wheelyes
Ghost CC Bespoke Clockyes
VIN Plateyes
Signature Interior Environmentyes
SoE Inlays to Monitor Lidyes
Consort and Seashell Two-tone Steering Wheelyes
Polished Stainless Steel Treadplatesyes
Bespoke CC Interioryes
Navy and Seashell Two-tone Steering Wheelyes
Personalized Name Inlay- Passenger Panelyes
Bespoke Headrest Embroideryyes
Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audioyes
Personalized Logo to Passenger Panelyes
Leather Headlining Plus Extended Leatheryes
Silver Pinstripesyes
Treadplates "Ghost"yes
Seat Pipingyes
CC Umbrellas and Colored Handlesyes
Front Ventilated Seatsyes
"SoE" Inlay Picnic Table Backsyes
Lambswool Floormatsyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Luggage Compartment Convenience Packageyes
Gold Plated Pinstripesyes
SoE Inlay - Door Cappingsyes
Rear Window Curtains in Blackyes
Veneered Picnic Table Backsyes
Rear Compartment Curtains in Blackyes
Marquetry Art Nouveauyes
Personalized Logo Inlay to CID Lidyes
Rear Ventilated Seatsyes
Combined Seat Piping & Stitchingyes
Marquetry Chinese Decoyes
Marquetry Deco Fanyes
Personalized Initials - Door Cappingsyes
Horizon Interior Environmentyes
Natural Grain Leatheryes
Instrument Panel with Top Stitchyes
Bespoke Interior Chargeyes
Polished Stainless Steel Onlaysyes
Atmospheric Interior Environmentyes
Extended Leather & Door Pocket Lightingyes
Color-Keyed Boot Trimyes
Personalized Inlay - Picnic Table Backsyes
Marquetry Double Vyes
RR Monogram to Monitor Lidyes
Accent Interior Environmentyes
Personalized Treadplatesyes
Personalized Headrest Embroideryyes
RR Monogram Inlay - Door Cappingsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$339,775
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$339,775
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
massagingyes
Front head room40.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$339,775
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room49.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$339,775
20" Alloy Wheelsyes
Chromed Visible Exhaustsyes
Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Body Colored Wheel Centersyes
Personalized C-Pillar Motifyes
Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Coachlineyes
20" Chromed Alloy Wheelsyes
Coachline with Personalized Motifyes
Gold Spirit of Ecstasyyes
21" Five Twin Spoke Bi-Color Alloyyes
Silver Satin Bonnet Finishyes
20" Fully Polished Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Five Twin Spoke Fully Polished Alloyyes
20" Chromed 7 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Uplit Spirit of Ecstasyyes
21" Five Twin Spoke Alloyyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$339,775
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.
Length219.3 in.
Curb weight5556 lbs.
Gross weight6548 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height61.0 in.
Maximum payload882 lbs.
Wheel base136.4 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$339,775
Exterior Colors
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Graphite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Anthracite
  • Silver
  • Iguaza Blue
  • Arctic White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Dark Indigo (Commissioned Collection)
  • Inca Gold (Commissioned Collection)
  • Wildberry (Special Order CC)
  • Moonstone Pearl (Special Order CC)
  • Black Ember (Special Order CC)
  • Rose Quartz (Special Order CC)
  • Fame Green (Special Order CC)
  • Antique Gold (Special Order CC)
  • Bronze (Special Order CC)
  • Smokey Quartz
  • Dark Emerald
  • Titanium (Special Order CC)
  • Silver Sand
  • Stone Grey
  • Gunmetal (Commissioned Collection)
  • Twilight Purple (Commissioned Collection)
  • Ensign Red
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Royal Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Kirsch
  • Madeira Red
  • Salamanca Blue
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Andalusian White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Infinity Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Diamond Black
  • Cornish White (Commissioned Collection)
  • English White
  • Sapphire Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Red Velvet Sparkle (Commissioned Collection)
  • Purple Silk (Special Order CC)
  • Platinum (Special Order CC)
  • Obsidian (Special Order CC)
  • Silver Haze (Special Order CC)
  • Autumn Mystery Black (Special Order CC)
  • Cassiopeia Silver (Special Order CC)
  • Arizona Sun (Special Order CC)
  • Lyrical Copper (Commissioned Collection)
  • Premier Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sterling Grey (Special Order CC)
  • Adriatic Blue (Special Order CC)
  • Iridium (Special Order CC)
  • Turchese (Special Order CC)
  • Tuscan Sun (Commissioned Collection)
  • Berwick Bronze (Special Order CC)
  • Blue Velvet (Special Order CC)
  • Arabian Blue (Special Order CC)
  • Tungsten (Special Order CC)
  • Blue Ice (Special Order CC)
  • Black Green (Special Order CC)
  • Melanite (Special Order CC)
  • Brooklands Green (Special Order CC)
  • Velvet Orchid (Special Order CC)
Interior Colors
  • Hotspur Red, premium leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Mugello Red, premium leather
  • Creme Light, premium leather
  • Mandarin, premium leather
  • Arctic White, premium leather
  • Turchese, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Cobalto Blue, premium leather
  • Tailored Purple, premium leather
  • Sunset, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Tan, premium leather
  • Dark Spice, premium leather
  • Oatmeal, premium leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$339,775
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
255/50R19 103Y tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$339,775
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$339,775
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
