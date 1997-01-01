2021 Rolls-Royce Dawn Base Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$370,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|EPA city/highway MPG
|12/18 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|14 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|260.4/390.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.7 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|6.6 L
|Cylinders
|V12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|563 hp @ 5,250 rpm
|Torque
|605 lb-ft @ 1,500 rpm
|Valves
|48
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|208.1 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|76.7 in.
|Height
|59.1 in.
|Wheelbase
|122.5 in.
|EPA interior volume
|109.0 cu.ft.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.2 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|41.7 ft.
|Curb weight
|5,203 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|40.1 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.0 in.
|Leather
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|8-way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|8-way power passenger seat
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Massaging
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|37.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.1 in.
|Multi-level heating
|yes
|Safety
|Lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|Xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Adaptive headlights
|yes
|Self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|High pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|600 watts stereo output
|yes
|16 total speakers
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|Speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Power tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Power steering
|yes
|Front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front door pockets
|yes
|Leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|285/40R20 tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Hands-Free Calling
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Concierge Service
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Packages
|Driver Assistance Systems
|+$7,825
|Interior Detailing Package
|+$13,700
|Ultimate Touring Package
|+$20,825
|Exterior Detailing Package
|+$2,525
|Rolls-Royce Signature Package
|+$11,275
|Polished Stainless Steel Package
|+$3,000
|Interior Options
|Bespoke Interior - Module Editing
|+$5,600
|Mono Interior Envrionment
|+$0
|Extended Leather Finish
|+$5,325
|Rolls-Royce Monogram to all Headrests
|+$1,450
|Signature Interior Envrionment
|+$5,600
|Commissioned Collection Parasols w/Hooks
|+$4,375
|Door Contrast Feature w/Stitch
|+$1,975
|Personalized Illuminated Treadplates
|+$7,650
|Personalized Headrest Embriodery
|+$2,575
|Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audio
|+$9,650
|Seat Piping
|+$3,825
|Colour-keyed Boot Trim
|+$1,550
|Black Outer Two-Tone Steering Wheel
|+$3,000
|Door Contrast Feature
|+$1,825
|Contrast Stitching
|+$1,975
|Door Piping
|+$1,275
|Coloured Steering Wheel
|+$1,650
|Seat Piping Centre
|+$3,825
|Dark Grey Cashmere Headlining
|+$0
|Instrument Panel w/Top Stitch
|+$750
|Black Cashmere Headlining
|+$0
|Canadel Panelling - Doors
|+$16,475
|Seat Piping Outer
|+$3,825
|Illuminated Treadplates Dawn
|+$5,625
|Front Ventilated Seats
|+$2,875
|Illuminated Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwood
|+$5,625
|Indulge Bespoke Clock
|+$4,125
|Contrast Interior Envrionment
|+$2,825
|Atmospheric Interior Envrionment
|+$5,600
|Accent Interior Envrionment
|+$2,825
|Horizon Interior Envrionment
|+$5,600
|Canadel Panelling - Rear Deck
|+$7,350
|Canadel Panelling - Fascia and Rear Deck
|+$13,600
|Personalized Treadplates
|+$4,450
|Lambswool Footmats
|+$1,475
|Canadel Panelling - Doors and Fascia
|+$17,500
|Commissioned Collection Umbrellas
|+$1,425
|Canadel Panelling - Doors and Rear Deck
|+$18,950
|Leather Footmats
|+$5,075
|Contrast Lambswool Footmats
|+$1,575
|Door Onlay and Flight - Hand Build in GWD
|+$6,100
|Wooden Boot Floor
|+$7,550
|Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to Doors
|+$1,825
|Rolls-Royce Inlay to Monitor Lid
|+$975
|Wind Deflector
|+$3,950
|Treadplates Dawn
|+$2,825
|Door Onlay and Flight - "DAWN"
|+$6,100
|Solid Silver Spirit of Esctacy Door Onlays
|+$3,825
|Solid Silver Rolls-Royce Monogram Door Onlays
|+$3,825
|Canadel Panelling - Fascia
|+$7,350
|Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwood
|+$2,825
|Technical Bespoke Clock
|+$6,400
|Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to Doors
|+$1,825
|Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to all Headrests
|+$1,325
|Blue/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheel
|+$3,000
|Spirit of Esctacy Inlay to Monitor Lid
|+$975
|Red/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheel
|+$3,000
|Exterior Options
|Pinstripe Applied to Wheel Centre
|+$2,400
|Contrast Exterior Color
|+$10,100
|Silver Pinstripes
|+$5,025
|Crystal Paint Finish
|+$21,325
|21" Forged 10 Spoke Polished Wheels
|+$9,350
|Commissioned Collection Exterior Paint
|+$11,900
|Special Order Exterior Paint
|+$11,900
|21" Forged 10 Spoke Painted Wheels
|+$7,000
|Iced Paint Finish
|+$21,325
|21" 14 Spoke Part Polished Forged Wheel
|+$9,350
|21" Seven Spoke Fully Polished Wheels
|+$9,350
|21" 14 Spoke Fully Polished Forged Wheel
|+$9,350
|Wheel Centre Matched To Contrast
|+$1,225
|Orbit Grey Wheel Centres
|+$1,225
|Two Tone Feature Line
|+$1,650
|Single Coachline
|+$1,650
|Black Shadow Line
|+$5,425
|Exterior Black Detailing
|+$8,175
|Body Coloured Wheel Centres
|+$1,125
|Twin Coachline
|+$1,650
|21" Seven Spoke Part Polished Wheels
|+$9,350
|Gold-Plated Spirit of Ecstasy
|+$10,825
|Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstasy
|+$7,025
