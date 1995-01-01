2021 Rolls-Royce Dawn Specs & Features

Exterior Colors

Anthracite

Crystal over Fame Green

Crystal over Arctic White

Crystal over Salamanca

Crystal over Twilight Purple

Crystal over Black

Obsidian

Sapphire Gunmetal

Iguazu Blue

Jubilee Silver

Infinity Black

Petra Gold

Lyrical Copper

Tempest Grey

Sapphire Black

Tuscan Sun

Premiere Silver

Metropolitan Blue

Midnight Sapphire

Twilight Purple

Magma Red

Imperial Jade

Scala Red

Silver

Salamanca Blue

Iced Gunmetal

Galileo Blue

Iced Premiere Metallic

English White

Dark Indigo

Iced English White

Gunmetal

Silver Sand

Dark Emerald

Iced Twilight Purple

Belladonna Purple

Iced Silver Haze

Black Diamond

Iced Midnight Sapphire

Autumn Mystery Black

Iced Black Diamond

Burnout Grey

Crystal over Magma Red

Bohemian Red

Arctic White

Crystal over Orange Metallic

Black

Crystal over Midnight Sapphire

Black Kirsch

Crystal over Selby Grey

Darkest Tungsten

Iced Selby Grey

Graphite

Iced Madeira Red