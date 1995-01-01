Skip to main content
2021 Rolls-Royce Dawn Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Dawn
Overview
Starting MSRP
$421,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA city/highway MPG12/18 MPG
EPA combined MPG14 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)260.4/390.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Engine
Base engine size6.6 L
CylindersV12
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower593 hp @ 5,250 rpm
Torque620 lb-ft @ 1,650 rpm
Valves48
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length208.1 in.
Overall width with mirrors76.7 in.
Height59.1 in.
Wheelbase122.5 in.
EPA interior volume109.0 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.2 cu.ft.
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Curb weight5,203 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Anthracite
  • Crystal over Fame Green
  • Crystal over Arctic White
  • Crystal over Salamanca
  • Crystal over Twilight Purple
  • Crystal over Black
  • Obsidian
  • Sapphire Gunmetal
  • Iguazu Blue
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Infinity Black
  • Petra Gold
  • Lyrical Copper
  • Tempest Grey
  • Sapphire Black
  • Tuscan Sun
  • Premiere Silver
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Twilight Purple
  • Magma Red
  • Imperial Jade
  • Scala Red
  • Silver
  • Salamanca Blue
  • Iced Gunmetal
  • Galileo Blue
  • Iced Premiere Metallic
  • English White
  • Dark Indigo
  • Iced English White
  • Gunmetal
  • Silver Sand
  • Dark Emerald
  • Iced Twilight Purple
  • Belladonna Purple
  • Iced Silver Haze
  • Black Diamond
  • Iced Midnight Sapphire
  • Autumn Mystery Black
  • Iced Black Diamond
  • Burnout Grey
  • Crystal over Magma Red
  • Bohemian Red
  • Arctic White
  • Crystal over Orange Metallic
  • Black
  • Crystal over Midnight Sapphire
  • Black Kirsch
  • Crystal over Selby Grey
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Iced Selby Grey
  • Graphite
  • Iced Madeira Red
Interior Colors
  • Jasmine, leather
  • Forest Fall, leather
  • Cornsilk, leather
  • Smoke Grey, leather
  • Magnolia, leather
  • Fawn Brown, leather
  • Signal Red, leather
  • Light Grey, leather
  • Navy Blue, leather
  • Anthracite, leather
  • Dark Spice, leather
  • Arctic White, leather
  • Consort Red, leather
  • Dark Grey, leather
  • Casden Tan, leather
  • Fleet Blue, leather
  • Saddlery Tan, leather
  • Cacao, leather
  • Blue Grey, leather
  • Driftwood Grey, leather
  • Lemon Yellow, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Oatmeal, leather
  • Charles Blue, leather
  • Selby Grey, leather
  • Blushing Pink, leather
  • Creme Light, leather
  • Moccasin, leather
  • Mandarin, leather
  • Mugello Red, leather
  • Hotspur Red, leather
  • Seashell, leather
  • Pine Green, leather
  • Roseleaf, leather
  • Purple Silk, leather
  • Muscari Blue, leather
  • Cobalto Blue, leather
  • Turchese, leather
  • Tailored Purple, leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.1 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Ventilated driver seatyes
Ventilated passenger seatyes
Massagingyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
Multi-level heatingyes
Safety
Lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
Xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Adaptive headlightsyes
Self-leveling headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
High pressure washers headlampsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
16 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Power tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front door pocketsyes
Leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Composite wheelsyes
21 in. wheelsyes
285/35R21 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Concierge Serviceyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Packages
Driver Assistance Systems +$7,825
Rolls-Royce Signature Package +$11,275
Polished Stainless Steel Package +$3,000
Interior Options
Bespoke Interior - Module Editing +$5,600
Mono Interior Envrionment +$0
Extended Leather Finish +$5,325
Rolls-Royce Monogram to all Headrests +$1,450
Signature Interior Envrionment +$5,600
Commissioned Collection Parasols w/Hooks +$4,375
Door Contrast Feature w/Stitch +$1,975
Personalized Illuminated Treadplates +$7,650
Personalized Headrest Embriodery +$2,575
Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audio +$9,650
Seat Piping +$3,825
Colour-keyed Boot Trim +$1,550
Black Outer Two-Tone Steering Wheel +$3,000
Door Contrast Feature +$1,825
Contrast Stitching +$1,975
Door Piping +$1,275
Coloured Steering Wheel +$1,650
Seat Piping Centre +$3,825
Dark Grey Cashmere Headlining +$0
Instrument Panel w/Top Stitch +$750
Black Cashmere Headlining +$0
Seat Piping Outer +$3,825
Illuminated Treadplates Dawn +$5,625
Personalized Treadplates +$4,450
Lambswool Footmats +$1,475
Illuminated Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwood +$5,625
Commissioned Collection Umbrellas +$1,425
Leather Footmats +$5,075
Contrast Lambswool Footmats +$1,575
Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to Doors +$1,825
Rolls-Royce Inlay to Monitor Lid +$975
Wind Deflector +$3,950
Treadplates Dawn +$2,825
Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwood +$2,825
Contrast Interior Envrionment +$2,825
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to Doors +$1,825
Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to all Headrests +$1,325
Blue/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheel +$3,000
Spirit of Esctacy Inlay to Monitor Lid +$975
Red/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheel +$3,000
Atmospheric Interior Envrionment +$5,600
Accent Interior Envrionment +$2,825
Horizon Interior Envrionment +$5,600
Exterior Options
Pinstripe Applied to Wheel Centre +$2,400
Contrast Exterior Color +$10,100
Silver Pinstripes +$5,025
Crystal Paint Finish +$21,325
Commissioned Collection Exterior Paint +$11,900
Special Order Exterior Paint +$11,900
Iced Paint Finish +$21,325
Two Tone Feature Line +$1,650
Single Coachline +$1,650
Black Shadow Line +$5,425
Exterior Black Detailing +$8,175
Carbon Fibre Spirit of Ecstasy +$10,775
Twin Coachline +$1,650
