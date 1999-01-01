Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Rolls-Royce Dawn
  4. 2021 Rolls-Royce Dawn
  5. Cost to Own

2021 Rolls-Royce Dawn Cost to Own

More about the 2021 Dawn
More about the 2021 Dawn

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Dawn Convertible

Black Badge 2dr Convertible (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

2dr Convertible (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

Data for 2021 Dawn Convertible Black Badge 2dr Convertible (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A) is not available.

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2021 Dawn 

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2021 Rolls-Royce Dawn in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2021 Rolls-Royce Dawn info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates