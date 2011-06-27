2020 Rolls-Royce Dawn Base Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$356,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|14
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|14
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/18 mpg
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|6.6 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Horsepower
|563 hp @ 5250 rpm
|Torque
|605 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|48
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Packages
|Exterior Detailing Package
|+$2,525
|Interior Detailing Package
|+$11,325
|Ultimate Touring Package
|+$20,825
|Driver Assistance Systems
|+$8,325
|Polished Stainless Steel Package
|+$3,200
|Rolls-Royce Signature Package
|+$11,275
|In-Car Entertainment
|16 total speakers
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|600 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Interior Options
|Personalized Logo to Passenger Panel
|+$3,100
|Personalized Logo Inlay to CID Lid
|+$3,100
|Solid Silver Rolls-Royce Monogram Door Onlays
|+$4,075
|Solid Silver Spirit of Esctacy Door Onlays
|+$4,075
|Contrast Stitching
|+$2,150
|Wooden Boot Floor
|+$8,050
|Door Onlay and Flight - Hand Build in GWD
|+$6,500
|Canadel Panelling - Doors and Fascia
|+$17,500
|Canadel Panelling - Doors and Rear Deck
|+$18,950
|Canadel Panelling - Fascia and Rear Deck
|+$13,600
|Canadel Panelling - Rear Deck
|+$7,350
|Door Onlay and Flight - "DAWN"
|+$6,500
|Door Onlay and Flight - Personalized
|+$8,175
|Teak Deck
|+$7,350
|Full Canadel Panelling
|+$23,725
|Metal Fascia - Brushed Aluminum
|+$6,500
|Canadel Panelling - Doors
|+$12,675
|Canadel Panelling - Fascia
|+$7,350
|Technical Bespoke Clock
|+$6,400
|Indulge Bespoke Clock
|+$6,400
|Front Ventilated Seats
|+$3,075
|Horizon Interior Envrionment
|+$5,600
|Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audio
|+$10,250
|Commissioned Collection Interior Leather
|yes
|Colour-keyed Boot Trim
|+$1,650
|Complex Illuminated Polished Treadplates
|+$9,025
|Bespoke Headrest Embroidery
|+$4,250
|Personalized Headrest Embriodery
|+$2,775
|Commissioned Collection Umbrellas
|+$1,525
|Illuminated Treadplates Dawn
|+$5,975
|Lambswool Footmats
|+$1,575
|Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwood
|+$3,025
|Personalized Illuminated Treadplates
|+$7,650
|Treadplates Dawn
|+$3,025
|Bespoke Order Treadplates
|+$5,850
|VIN Plate
|+$825
|Personalized Treadplates
|+$4,750
|Leather Footmats
|+$5,425
|Contrast Lambswool Footmats
|+$1,575
|Illuminated Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwood
|+$5,975
|Metal Fascia - Dark Brushed Finish
|+$6,500
|Extended Leather Finish
|+$5,325
|Signature Interior Envrionment
|+$5,600
|Dark Grey Cashmere Headlining
|yes
|Black Cashmere Headlining
|yes
|Personalized Two-Tone Steering Wheel
|+$5,525
|Spirit of Esctacy Inlay to Monitor Lid
|+$1,075
|Contrast Interior Envrionment
|+$2,825
|Atmospheric Interior Envrionment
|+$5,600
|Red/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheel
|+$3,200
|Seat Piping Outer
|+$4,150
|Seat Piping Centre
|+$4,150
|Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to Doors
|+$1,975
|Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to all Headrests
|+$1,975
|Accent Interior Envrionment
|+$2,825
|Rolls-Royce Inlay to Monitor Lid
|+$1,075
|Instrument Panel w/Top Stitch
|+$800
|Rolls-Royce Monogram to all Headrests
|+$1,450
|Seat Piping
|+$4,150
|Mono Interior Envrionment
|yes
|Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to Doors
|+$1,975
|Bespoke Interior - Module Editing
|+$5,600
|Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to all Headrests
|+$1,975
|Blue/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheel
|+$3,200
|Black Outer Two-Tone Steering Wheel
|+$3,200
|Special Order Interior Leather
|+$10,025
|Door Contrast Feature w/Stitch
|+$1,975
|Door Piping
|+$1,375
|Coloured Steering Wheel
|+$1,775
|Door Contrast Feature
|+$1,975
|Wind Deflector
|+$3,950
Also consider these sponsored cars
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|massaging
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|multi-level heating
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Single Coachline
|+$1,775
|Two Tone Feature Line
|+$1,775
|Feature Line
|+$1,775
|Coachline w/Personalised Motif
|+$5,675
|Special Order Exterior Paint
|+$11,900
|Iced Paint Finish
|+$21,325
|Special Order Two-Tone
|+$10,750
|Crystal Paint Finish
|+$21,325
|Twin Coachline
|+$1,775
|Upper Two-Tone
|+$10,750
|Commissioned Collection Exterior Paint
|+$11,900
|21" Seven Spoke Wheels - Colour
|+$9,950
|Wheel Centre Matched To Contrast
|+$1,225
|Orbit Grey Wheel Centres
|+$1,225
|Body Coloured Wheel Centres
|+$1,225
|21" Seven Spoke Part Polished Wheels
|+$9,950
|21" 14 Spoke Fully Polished Forged Wheel
|+$9,950
|21" Seven Spoke Fully Polished Wheels
|+$9,950
|Gold-Plated Spirit of Ecstasy
|+$11,500
|Up Lit Spirit of Ecstasy
|+$4,650
|21" Forged 10 Spoke Polished Wheels
|+$9,950
|21" Forged 10 Spoke Painted Wheels
|+$7,450
|21" 14 Spoke Part Polished Forged Wheel
|+$9,950
|Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy
|+$9,000
|Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstasy
|+$7,475
|Visible Twin Exhaust Tailpipes
|yes
|Gold Plated Pinstripes
|+$6,575
|Silver Pinstripes
|+$5,025
|Blue Hood
|yes
|Mandarin Hood
|+$5,425
|Exterior Black Detailing
|+$8,175
|Pinstripe Applied to Wheel Centre
|+$2,400
|Black Shadow Line
|+$5,425
|Silver Hood
|yes
|Black Hood
|yes
|Beige Hood
|yes
|Mugello Red Hood
|+$5,425
|Red Hood
|yes
|Dark Brown Hood
|yes
|Cobalto Blue Hood
|+$5,425
|Dimensions
|Curb weight
|5203 lbs.
|Height
|59.1 in.
|Length
|208.1 in.
|Wheel base
|122.5 in.
|Width
|76.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|285/40R20 tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2020 Rolls-Royce Dawn Base info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura ILX 1998
- Used Jaguar S-Type 2003
- Used Honda S2000 2002
- Used Buick Envision 2016
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2007
- Used Nissan Quest 2015
- Used Ford E-Series Van 2000
- Used Ford Expedition 2010
- Used Nissan Frontier 2009
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Shelby GT500
- 2021 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2021 Lexus GX 460
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2021 Golf GTI
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2021 Avalon
- 2022 Audi Q8 News
- 2021 Q8
- McLaren 720S 2020
Other models to consider
- Maserati Levante 2021
- 2021 Ghibli
- Maserati Quattroporte 2020
- 2021 Maserati Levante
- 2020 Maserati Levante
- 2021 Ghibli
- Maserati Quattroporte 2020
- Maserati Quattroporte 2021
- Maserati Ghibli 2020
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra
- 2021 Honda Civic
- Nissan Altima 2021
- 2020 Bentley Flying Spur
- 2020 Accord
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2021 300
- Dodge Challenger 2021
- Dodge Challenger 2021
- Nissan Sentra 2021