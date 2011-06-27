  1. Home
2020 Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge Specs & Features

More about the 2020 Dawn
Overview
Starting MSRP
$406,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG14
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size6.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Horsepower593 hp @ 5250 rpm
Torque620 lb-ft @ 1650 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves48
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Systems +$8,325
Polished Stainless Steel Package +$3,200
Rolls-Royce Signature Package +$11,275
In-Car Entertainment
16 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
600 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Accented Mono Black Badge +$5,600
CC Black Badge Interior Environment +$5,600
Black Badge Technical Fibreyes
Black Badge Treadplatesyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Horizon Interior Envrionment +$5,600
Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audio +$10,250
Commissioned Collection Interior Leatheryes
Colour-keyed Boot Trim +$1,650
Complex Illuminated Polished Treadplates +$9,025
Bespoke Headrest Embroidery +$4,250
Personalized Headrest Embriodery +$2,775
Commissioned Collection Umbrellas +$1,525
Illuminated Treadplates Dawn +$5,975
Lambswool Footmats +$1,575
Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwood +$3,025
Personalized Illuminated Treadplates +$7,650
Treadplates Dawn +$3,025
Bespoke Order Treadplates +$5,850
VIN Plate +$825
Personalized Treadplates +$4,750
Leather Footmats +$5,425
Illuminated Black Dawn Treadplates +$5,975
Contrast Lambswool Footmats +$1,575
Illuminated Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwood +$5,975
Metal Fascia - Dark Brushed Finish +$6,500
Extended Leather Finish +$5,325
Signature Interior Envrionment +$5,600
Dark Grey Cashmere Headliningyes
Black Cashmere Headliningyes
Personalized Two-Tone Steering Wheel +$5,525
Spirit of Esctacy Inlay to Monitor Lid +$1,075
Contrast Interior Envrionment +$2,825
Atmospheric Interior Envrionment +$5,600
Red/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheel +$3,200
Seat Piping Outer +$4,150
Seat Piping Centre +$4,150
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to Doors +$1,975
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to all Headrests +$1,975
Accent Interior Envrionment +$2,825
Rolls-Royce Inlay to Monitor Lid +$1,075
Instrument Panel w/Top Stitch +$800
Rolls-Royce Monogram to all Headrests +$1,450
Seat Piping +$4,150
Mono Interior Envrionmentyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to Doors +$1,975
Bespoke Interior - Module Editing +$5,600
Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to all Headrests +$1,975
Blue/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheel +$3,200
Black Outer Two-Tone Steering Wheel +$3,200
Special Order Interior Leather +$10,025
Door Contrast Feature w/Stitch +$1,975
Door Piping +$1,375
Coloured Steering Wheel +$1,775
Door Contrast Feature +$1,975
Wind Deflector +$3,950
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
massagingyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Single Coachline +$1,775
Two Tone Feature Line +$1,775
Feature Line +$1,775
Coachline w/Personalised Motif +$5,675
Special Order Exterior Paint +$11,900
Iced Paint Finish +$21,325
Special Order Two-Tone +$10,750
Crystal Paint Finish +$21,325
Twin Coachline +$1,775
Upper Two-Tone +$10,750
Commissioned Collection Exterior Paint +$11,900
Dark Chrome Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Gold Plated Pinstripes +$6,575
Silver Pinstripes +$5,025
Coloured Brake Calipers +$4,075
Carbon Fibre Spirit of Ecstasy +$10,775
Blue Hoodyes
Mandarin Hood +$5,425
Exterior Black Detailing +$8,175
Pinstripe Applied to Wheel Centre +$2,400
Black Shadow Line +$5,425
Silver Hoodyes
Black Hoodyes
Beige Hoodyes
Mugello Red Hood +$5,425
Red Hoodyes
Dark Brown Hoodyes
Cobalto Blue Hood +$5,425
Dimensions
Curb weight5203 lbs.
Height59.1 in.
Length208.1 in.
Wheel base122.5 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal over Salamanca
  • Crystal over Orange Metallic
  • Iced English White
  • Crystal over Artic White
  • Iced Madeira Red
  • Crystal over Selby Grey
  • Iced Selby Grey
  • Iced Gunmetal
  • Iced Premiere Metallic
  • Iced Midnight Sapphire
  • Iced Black Diamond
  • Artic White
  • Dark Indigo
  • Iced Twilight Purple
  • Iced Silver Haze
  • Black Kirsch
  • Lyrical Copper
  • Anthracite
  • Infinity Black
  • Bohemian Red
  • White Sands
  • Dark Emerald
  • Melanite
  • Silver
  • Salamanca Blue
  • English White
  • Scala Red
  • Platinum
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Twilight Purple
  • Black Ember
  • Moonstone Pearl
  • Belladonna Purple
  • Graphite
  • Premiere Metallic
  • Gunmetal
  • Sapphire Black
  • Tuscan Sun
  • Black
  • Rose Quartz
  • Magma Red
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Iguazu Blue
  • Titanium
  • Bronze
  • Velvet Orchid
  • Iridium
  • Black Green
  • Sterling Grey
  • Duck Egg Blue
  • Stone Grey
  • Midnight Blue
  • Blue Velvet
  • Madeira Red
  • Berwick Bronze
  • Imperial Jade
  • Purple Silk
  • Silver Haze
  • Brooklands Green
  • Wildberry
  • Arizona Sun
  • Adriatic Blue
  • Tungsten
  • Crystal over Twilight Purple
  • Petra Gold
  • Smokey Quartz
  • Crystal over Midnight Sapphire
  • Dark Tungsten
  • Crystal over Magma Red
  • Crystal over Fame Green
  • Black Diamond
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Crystal over Black
Interior Colors
  • Cobalto Blue, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Turchese, leather
  • Hotspur Red, leather
  • Tailored Purple, leather
  • Seashell, leather
  • Mandarin, leather
  • Mugello Red, leather
  • Oatmeal, leather
  • Creme Light, leather
  • Moccasin, leather
  • Anthracite, leather
  • Consort Red, leather
  • Dark Grey, leather
  • Fleet Blue, leather
  • Roseleaf, leather
  • Purple Silk, leather
  • Pine Green, leather
  • Muscari Blue, leather
  • Magnolia, leather
  • Dark Spice, leather
  • Artic White, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Lemon Yellow, leather
  • Navy Blue, leather
  • Driftwood Grey, leather
  • Charles Blue, leather
  • Selby Grey, leather
  • Blue Grey, leather
  • Smoke Grey, leather
  • Cornsilk, leather
  • Signal Red, leather
  • Fawn Brown, leather
  • Cacao, leather
  • Saddlery Tan, leather
  • Light Grey, leather
  • Blushing Pink, leather
  • Forest Fall, leather
  • Jasmine, leather
  • Casden Tan, leather
Tires & Wheels
composite wheelsyes
21 in. wheelsyes
285/35R21 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
