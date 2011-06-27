2020 Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge Specs & Features

Exterior Colors

Crystal over Salamanca

Crystal over Orange Metallic

Iced English White

Crystal over Artic White

Iced Madeira Red

Crystal over Selby Grey

Iced Selby Grey

Iced Gunmetal

Iced Premiere Metallic

Iced Midnight Sapphire

Iced Black Diamond

Artic White

Dark Indigo

Iced Twilight Purple

Iced Silver Haze

Black Kirsch

Lyrical Copper

Anthracite

Infinity Black

Bohemian Red

White Sands

Dark Emerald

Melanite

Silver

Salamanca Blue

English White

Scala Red

Platinum

Metropolitan Blue

Twilight Purple

Black Ember

Moonstone Pearl

Belladonna Purple

Graphite

Premiere Metallic

Gunmetal

Sapphire Black

Tuscan Sun

Black

Rose Quartz

Magma Red

Jubilee Silver

Iguazu Blue

Titanium

Bronze

Velvet Orchid

Iridium

Black Green

Sterling Grey

Duck Egg Blue

Stone Grey

Midnight Blue

Blue Velvet

Madeira Red

Berwick Bronze

Imperial Jade

Purple Silk

Silver Haze

Brooklands Green

Wildberry

Arizona Sun

Adriatic Blue

Tungsten

Crystal over Twilight Purple

Petra Gold

Smokey Quartz

Crystal over Midnight Sapphire

Dark Tungsten

Crystal over Magma Red

Crystal over Fame Green

Black Diamond

Midnight Sapphire

Crystal over Black