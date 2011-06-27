2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$353,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|14
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$353,000
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$353,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$353,000
|Torque
|605 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.6 l
|Horsepower
|563 hp @ 5250 rpm
|Valves
|48
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$353,000
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$353,000
|Rolls-Royce Signature Package
|yes
|Exterior Detailing Package
|yes
|Polished Stainless Steel Package
|yes
|Driver Assistance Systems
|yes
|Ultimate Touring Package
|yes
|Dynamic Package
|yes
|Interior Detailing Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$353,000
|16 total speakers
|yes
|600 watts stereo output
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$353,000
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$353,000
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$353,000
|Door Onlay and Flight - Personalized
|yes
|Leather Floor Mats
|yes
|Wind Deflector
|yes
|Spirit of Esctacy Inlay to Monitor Lid
|yes
|Canadel Panelling - Fascia and Rear Deck
|yes
|Door Onlay and Flight - Bespoke Commission
|yes
|Blue/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheel
|yes
|Special Order Interior Leather
|yes
|Accent Interior Envrionment
|yes
|Rolls-Royce Monogram to all Headrests
|yes
|Seat Piping Outer
|yes
|Bespoke Order Treadplates
|yes
|Illuminated Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwood
|yes
|Wooden Boot Floor
|yes
|VIN Plate
|yes
|Illuminated Treadplates Dawn
|yes
|CC Parasols w/Hooks
|yes
|Door Onlay and Flight - "DAWN"
|yes
|Horizon Interior Envrionment
|yes
|Atmospheric Interior Envrionment
|yes
|Canadel Panelling - Fascia
|yes
|Bespoke Headrest Embroidery
|yes
|Contrast Lambswool Footmats
|yes
|Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audio
|yes
|Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to all Headrests
|yes
|Indulge Bespoke Clock
|yes
|Personalized Logo to Passenger Panel
|yes
|Full Canadel Panelling
|yes
|Seat Piping
|yes
|Front Ventilated Seats
|yes
|Treadplates Dawn
|yes
|Contrast Stitching
|yes
|Instrument Panel w/Top Stitch
|yes
|Canadel Panelling - Doors and Fascia
|yes
|Canadel Panelling - Rear Deck
|yes
|Black Outer Two-Tone Steering Wheel
|yes
|Mono Interior Envrionment
|yes
|Canadel Panelling - Doors and Rear Deck
|yes
|Personalized Logo Inlay to CID Lid
|yes
|Door Piping
|yes
|Bespoke Interior - Module Editing
|yes
|Red/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheel
|yes
|Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwood
|yes
|Personalized Two-Tone Steering Wheel
|yes
|Dark Grey Cashmere Headlining
|yes
|Rolls-Royce Inlay to Monitor Lid
|yes
|Solid Silver Spirit of Esctacy Door Onlays
|yes
|Contrast Interior Envrionment
|yes
|Personalized Illuminated Treadplates
|yes
|Door Onlay and Flight - Hand Build in GWD
|yes
|Door Contrast Feature w/Stitch
|yes
|Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to Doors
|yes
|Canadel Panelling - Doors
|yes
|Personalized Headrest Embriodery
|yes
|Coloured Steering Wheel
|yes
|Seat Piping Centre
|yes
|Door Onlay and Flight - RRMC
|yes
|Solid Silver Rolls-Royce Monogram Door Onlays
|yes
|Signature Interior Envrionment
|yes
|Technical Bespoke Clock
|yes
|Full Natural Grain Leather
|yes
|Colour-keyed Boot Trim
|yes
|Black Cashmere Headlining
|yes
|Lambswool Footmats
|yes
|Commissioned Collection Interior Leather
|yes
|Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to Doors
|yes
|Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to all Headrests
|yes
|Complex Illuminated Polished Treadplates
|yes
|Door Contrast Feature
|yes
|Commissioned Collection Umbrellas
|yes
|Personalized Treadplates
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$353,000
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$353,000
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|massaging
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$353,000
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$353,000
|21" 14 Spoke Fully Polished Forged Wheel
|yes
|Gold-Plated Spirit of Ecstasy
|yes
|Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy
|yes
|Body Coloured Wheel Centres
|yes
|Crystal Paint Finish
|yes
|Gold Plated Pinstripes
|yes
|Orbit Grey Wheel Centres
|yes
|Feature Line
|yes
|Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstasy
|yes
|Cobalto Blue Hood
|yes
|21" Forged 10 Spoke Polished Wheels
|yes
|Special Order Exterior Paint
|yes
|Up Lit Spirit of Ecstasy
|yes
|Upper Two-Tone
|yes
|Black Shadow Line
|yes
|21" Seven Spoke Part Polished Wheels
|yes
|Coachline w/Personalised Motif
|yes
|Wheel Centre Matched To Contrast
|yes
|Special Order Two-Tone
|yes
|Iced Paint Finish
|yes
|Mugello Red Hood
|yes
|21" Seven Spoke Fully Polished Wheels
|yes
|21" Forged 10 Spoke Painted Wheels
|yes
|Beige Hood
|yes
|Red Hood
|yes
|Commissioned Collection Exterior Paint
|yes
|Mandarin Hood
|yes
|Pinstripe Applied to Wheel Centre
|yes
|Twin Coachline
|yes
|Silver Pinstripes
|yes
|Blue Hood
|yes
|Two Tone Feature Line
|yes
|Black Hood
|yes
|21" 14 Spoke Part Polished Forged Wheel
|yes
|Single Coachline
|yes
|Dark Brown Hood
|yes
|Silver Hood
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$353,000
|Height
|59.1 in.
|Wheel base
|122.5 in.
|Length
|208.1 in.
|Width
|76.7 in.
|Curb weight
|5203 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$353,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$353,000
|285/40R20 tires
|yes
|20 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$353,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$353,000
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
