2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Dawn
Overview
Starting MSRP
$401,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque620 lb-ft @ 1650 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l
Horsepower593 hp @ 5250 rpm
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Rolls-Royce Signature Packageyes
Polished Stainless Steel Packageyes
Driver Assistance Systemsyes
Dynamic Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Leather Floor Matsyes
Wind Deflectoryes
Spirit of Esctacy Inlay to Monitor Lidyes
Blue/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheelyes
Special Order Interior Leatheryes
Accent Interior Envrionmentyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram to all Headrestsyes
Seat Piping Outeryes
Bespoke Order Treadplatesyes
Illuminated Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwoodyes
VIN Plateyes
Illuminated Treadplates Dawnyes
Illuminated Black Dawn Treadplatesyes
CC Parasols w/Hooksyes
Accented Mono Black Badgeyes
Horizon Interior Envrionmentyes
Atmospheric Interior Envrionmentyes
Bespoke Headrest Embroideryyes
Contrast Lambswool Footmatsyes
Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audioyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to all Headrestsyes
Indulge Bespoke Clockyes
Seat Pipingyes
Treadplates Dawnyes
Instrument Panel w/Top Stitchyes
Black Outer Two-Tone Steering Wheelyes
Mono Interior Envrionmentyes
Door Pipingyes
Bespoke Interior - Module Editingyes
Red/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheelyes
Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwoodyes
Personalized Two-Tone Steering Wheelyes
Dark Grey Cashmere Headliningyes
Rolls-Royce Inlay to Monitor Lidyes
Contrast Interior Envrionmentyes
Personalized Illuminated Treadplatesyes
Door Contrast Feature w/Stitchyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to Doorsyes
Personalized Headrest Embrioderyyes
Coloured Steering Wheelyes
Seat Piping Centreyes
Signature Interior Envrionmentyes
Colour-keyed Boot Trimyes
Black Cashmere Headliningyes
Lambswool Footmatsyes
Commissioned Collection Interior Leatheryes
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to Doorsyes
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to all Headrestsyes
Complex Illuminated Polished Treadplatesyes
CC Black Badge Interior Environmentyes
Door Contrast Featureyes
Commissioned Collection Umbrellasyes
Personalized Treadplatesyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
massagingyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Crystal Paint Finishyes
Gold Plated Pinstripesyes
Exterior Black Detailingyes
Feature Lineyes
Cobalto Blue Hoodyes
Special Order Exterior Paintyes
Up Lit Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Upper Two-Toneyes
Black Shadow Lineyes
Coachline w/Personalised Motifyes
Special Order Two-Toneyes
Iced Paint Finishyes
Mugello Red Hoodyes
Beige Hoodyes
Red Hoodyes
Commissioned Collection Exterior Paintyes
Mandarin Hoodyes
Pinstripe Applied to Wheel Centreyes
Twin Coachlineyes
Silver Pinstripesyes
Blue Hoodyes
Two Tone Feature Lineyes
Black Hoodyes
Single Coachlineyes
Dark Brown Hoodyes
Silver Hoodyes
Measurements
Height59.1 in.
Wheel base122.5 in.
Length208.1 in.
Width76.7 in.
Curb weight5203 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal over Twilight Purple
  • Crystal over Orange Metallic
  • Crystal over Magma Red
  • Crystal over Midnight Sapphire
  • Crystal over Black
  • Iced Premiere Metallic
  • Iced Twilight Purple
  • Iced Midnight Sapphire
  • Iced Silver Haze
  • Salamanca Blue
  • White Sands
  • English White
  • Scala Red
  • Silver
  • Dark Emerald
  • Bohemian Red
  • Anthracite
  • Iced English White
  • Iced Gunmetal
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Artic White
  • Iguazu Blue
  • Black Kirsch
  • Dark Indigo
  • Infinity Black
  • Lyrical Copper
  • Gunmetal
  • Premiere Metallic
  • Black
  • Tuscan Sun
  • Graphite
  • Black Ember
  • Twilight Purple
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Magma Red
  • Sapphire Black
  • Iced Selby Grey
  • Petra Gold
  • Crystal over Artic White
  • Dark Tungsten
  • Iced Madeira Red
  • Smokey Quartz
  • Crystal over Fame Green
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Black Diamond
  • Crystal over Selby Grey
  • Crystal over Salamanca
  • Iced Black Diamond
  • Arizona Sun
  • Tungsten
  • Brooklands Green
  • Adriatic Blue
  • Wildberry
  • Belladonna Purple
  • Imperial Jade
  • Melanite
  • Platinum
  • Moonstone Pearl
  • Sterling Grey
  • Purple Silk
  • Duck Egg Blue
  • Berwick Bronze
  • Silver Haze
  • Black Green
  • Iridium
  • Midnight Blue
  • Stone Grey
  • Madeira Red
  • Blue Velvet
  • Velvet Orchid
  • Bronze
  • Titanium
  • Rose Quartz
Interior Colors
  • Smoke Grey, leather
  • Cornsilk, leather
  • Blue Grey, leather
  • Light Grey, leather
  • Lemon Yellow, leather
  • Dark Spice, leather
  • Dark Grey, leather
  • Purple Silk, leather
  • Anthracite, leather
  • Fleet Blue, leather
  • Artic White, leather
  • Consort Red, leather
  • Magnolia, leather
  • Navy Blue, leather
  • Roseleaf, leather
  • Muscari Blue, leather
  • Pine Green, leather
  • Signal Red, leather
  • Jasmine, leather
  • Forest Fall, leather
  • Blushing Pink, leather
  • Casden Tan, leather
  • Saddlery Tan, leather
  • Cacao, leather
  • Fawn Brown, leather
  • Oatmeal, leather
  • Moccasin, leather
  • Hotspur Red, leather
  • Creme Light, leather
  • Seashell, leather
  • Charles Blue, leather
  • Driftwood Grey, leather
  • Turchese, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Cobalto Blue, leather
  • Tailored Purple, leather
  • Mugello Red, leather
  • Mandarin, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Selby Grey, leather
Tires & Wheels
composite wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
21 in. wheelsyes
285/35R21 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
