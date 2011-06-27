  1. Home
2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2019 Rolls-Royce Dawn

Base

2dr Convertible (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A)

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on qualifying credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Financial Services. Residency restrictions apply.

    1.9% APR financing for 12 months at $84.19 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 24 months at $42.49 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.6 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.65 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.48 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 72 months at $15.15 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    1.9%1207/06/202010/01/2020
    1.9%2407/06/202010/01/2020
    1.9%3607/06/202010/01/2020
    1.9%4807/06/202010/01/2020
    1.9%6007/06/202010/01/2020
    2.9%7207/06/202010/01/2020

