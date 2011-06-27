  1. Home
  2. Rolls-Royce
  3. Rolls-Royce Dawn
  4. Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Dawn
Overview
Starting MSRP
$393,550
See Dawn Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$393,550
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$393,550
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$393,550
Torque620 lb-ft @ 1650 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l
Horsepower593 hp @ 5250 rpm
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$393,550
2 rear headrestsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$393,550
Driver Assistance Systemsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$393,550
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$393,550
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$393,550
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$393,550
Leather Floor Matsyes
Instrument Panel w/Top Stitchyes
Spirit of Esctacy Inlay to Monitor Lidyes
Black Outer Two-Tone Steering Wheelyes
Blue/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheelyes
Mono Interior Envrionmentyes
Door Pipingyes
Bespoke Interior - Module Editingyes
Special Order Interior Leatheryes
Red/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheelyes
Accent Interior Envrionmentyes
Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwoodyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram to all Headrestsyes
Seat Piping Outeryes
Personalized Two-Tone Steering Wheelyes
Dark Grey Cashmere Headliningyes
Illuminated Treadplates Rolls-Royce Goodwoodyes
Contrast Interior Envrionmentyes
Solid Silver Spirit of Esctacy Door Onlaysyes
Rolls-Royce Inlay to Monitor Lidyes
Illuminated Black badge Treadplatesyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to Doorsyes
VIN Plateyes
Coloured Steering Wheelyes
Seat Piping Centreyes
Illuminated Treadplates Dawnyes
Signature Interior Envrionmentyes
Solid Silver Rolls-Royce Monogram Door Onlaysyes
CC Parasols w/Hooksyes
Horizon Interior Envrionmentyes
Colour-keyed Boot Trimyes
Atmospheric Interior Envrionmentyes
Black Cashmere Headliningyes
Lambswool Footmatsyes
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to Doorsyes
Commissioned Collection Interior Leatheryes
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to all Headrestsyes
CC Black Badge Interior Environmentyes
Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audioyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to all Headrestsyes
Door Contrast Featureyes
Commissioned Collection Umbrellasyes
Seat Pipingyes
Treadplates Dawnyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$393,550
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$393,550
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
massagingyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$393,550
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$393,550
Mugello Red Hoodyes
Gold Plated Pinstripesyes
Accented Mono Black Badgeyes
Feature Lineyes
Special Order Exterior Paintyes
Up Lit Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Upper Two-Toneyes
Beige Hoodyes
Black Shadow Lineyes
Red Hoodyes
Coachline w/Personalised Motifyes
Commissioned Collection Exterior Paintyes
Twin Coachlineyes
Silver Pinstripesyes
Two Tone Feature Lineyes
Black Hoodyes
Blue Hoodyes
Single Coachlineyes
Dark Brown Hoodyes
Silver Hoodyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$393,550
Height59.1 in.
Wheel base122.5 in.
Length208.1 in.
Width76.7 in.
Curb weight5203 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$393,550
Exterior Colors
  • Tungsten
  • Arizona Sun
  • Blue Velvet
  • Midnight Blue
  • Stone Grey
  • Black Green
  • Platinum
  • Melanite
  • Moonstone Pearl
  • Black Ember
  • Sterling Grey
  • Madeira Red
  • Purple Silk
  • Velvet Orchid
  • Iridium
  • Wildberry
  • Rose Quartz
  • Adriatic Blue
  • Bronze
  • Duck Egg Blue
  • Brooklands Green
  • Titanium
  • Infinity Black
  • Lyrical Copper
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Black
  • Artic White
  • Iguazu Blue
  • Twilight Purple
  • Sapphire Black
  • Black Kirsch
  • Dark Indigo
  • Premiere Metallic
  • Imperial Jade
  • Tuscan Sun
  • Magma Red
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Gunmetal
  • Graphite
  • Berwick Bronze
  • Belladonna Purple
  • Silver Haze
  • Smokey Quartz
  • Dark Tungsten
  • Petra Gold
  • Anthracite
  • Dark Emerald
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Salamanca Blue
  • Black Diamond
  • English White
  • Silver
  • White Sands
  • Bohemian Red
  • Scala Red
Interior Colors
  • Consort Red, leather
  • Oatmeal, leather
  • Dark Spice, leather
  • Navy Blue, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Moccasin, leather
  • Creme Light, leather
  • Seashell, leather
  • Charles Blue, leather
  • Driftwood Grey, leather
  • Tailored Purple, leather
  • Turchese, leather
  • Mandarin, leather
  • Cobalto Blue, leather
  • Hotspur Red, leather
  • Mugello Red, leather
  • Light Grey, leather
  • Blue Grey, leather
  • Smoke Grey, leather
  • Lemon Yellow, leather
  • Magnolia, leather
  • Artic White, leather
  • Selby Grey, leather
  • Muscari Blue, leather
  • Purple Silk, leather
  • Pine Green, leather
  • Fleet Blue, leather
  • Roseleaf, leather
  • Anthracite, leather
  • Dark Grey, leather
  • Casden Tan, leather
  • Fawn Brown, leather
  • Cacao, leather
  • Cornsilk, leather
  • Jasmine, leather
  • Signal Red, leather
  • Blushing Pink, leather
  • Forest Fall, leather
  • Saddlery Tan, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$393,550
composite wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
21 in. wheelsyes
285/35R21 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$393,550
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$393,550
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Dawn Inventory

Related Used 2018 Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles