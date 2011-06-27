  1. Home
Used 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Dawn
Overview
Starting MSRP
$341,125
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$341,125
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$341,125
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$341,125
Torque575 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l
Horsepower563 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$341,125
2 rear headrestsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$341,125
Driver's Assistance System Threeyes
Driver's Assistance System Oneyes
Dawn Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$341,125
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$341,125
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Four zone climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$341,125
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$341,125
Contrast Interior Environmentyes
Bespoke Interior Environmentyes
Front Massage Seatsyes
Door Onlay & Flight - Bespoke Commissionyes
Instrument Panel Upper Additional Top Stitchyes
Stainless Steel Pinstripesyes
Treadplates- "DAWN"yes
Bespoke Order Treadplatesyes
Extended Canadel Veneer to Fasciayes
Colored Steering Wheelyes
Veneer Deckyes
Wooden Boot Flooryes
Universal Garage Door Openeryes
Door Onlay & Flight - RRMCyes
VIN Plateyes
Signature Interior Environmentyes
SoE Inlays to Monitor Lidyes
CC Parasols w/Hooksyes
RR Inlays to Monitor Lidyes
Door Onlay & Flight - Personalizedyes
Personalized Name Inlay- Passenger Panelyes
Bespoke Headrest Embroideryyes
Seat Piping- Center Onlyyes
Full Canadel Panellingyes
Personalized Logo to Passenger Panelyes
SoE Door Onlaysyes
Solid Silver RR Monogramyes
Seat Pipingyes
Front Ventilated Seatsyes
Consort/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheelyes
Seat Piping- Outer Onlyyes
Lambswool Floormatsyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Bespoke 1300W Audioyes
Gold Plated Pinstripesyes
Canadel Panelling Including Rear Deckyes
Leather Floormatsyes
Black Outer Two-Tone Steering Wheelyes
Navy/Seashell Two-Tone Steering Wheelyes
Door Pipingyes
Door Onlay & Flight - Hand Built in GWDyes
Personalized Logo Inlay to CID Lidyes
Color Keyed Boot Trimyes
Teak Deckyes
Canadel Panelling to Doorsyes
Door Onlay & Flight - DAWNyes
Personalized Two-Tone Steering Wheelyes
RR Monogram to All Headrestsyes
Horizon Interior Environmentyes
Treadplates- "Rolls-Royce, Goodwood"yes
Atmospheric Interior Environmentyes
Color-Keyed Boot Trimyes
Combined Seat Piping and Stitchingyes
Dawn Commissioned Collection Bespoke Clockyes
Commissioned Collection Umbrellasyes
Accent Interior Environmentyes
Personalized Treadplatesyes
Personalized Headrest Embroideryyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$341,125
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$341,125
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$341,125
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$341,125
Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Body Colored Wheel Centersyes
21" Seven Spoke Fully Polished Wheelsyes
Comfort Entry Systemyes
21" Forged 10 Spoke Painted Wheelsyes
Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Gold Plated Spirit of Ecstasyyes
21" Forged 10 Spoke Polished Wheelsyes
Coachlineyes
21" Seven Spoke Part Polished Wheelsyes
Coachline w/Personalized Motifyes
Uplit Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$341,125
Height59.1 in.
Wheel base122.5 in.
Length208.1 in.
Width76.7 in.
Curb weight5644 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$341,125
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium (Special Order CC)
  • Autumn Mystery Black (Special Order CC)
  • Rose Quartz (Special Order CC)
  • Black Ember (Special Order CC)
  • Antique Gold (Special Order CC)
  • Fame Green (Special Order CC)
  • Smokey Quartz
  • Bronze (Special Order CC)
  • Inca Gold (Commissioned Collection)
  • Dark Emerald
  • Moonstone Pearl (Special Order CC)
  • Wildberry (Special Order CC)
  • Cassiopeia Silver (Special Order CC)
  • Duck Egg Blue (Special Order CC)
  • Lyrical Copper (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arizona Sun (Special Order CC)
  • Sterling Grey (Special Order CC)
  • Premier Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Obsidian (Special Order CC)
  • Platinum (Special Order CC)
  • Upper Two-Tone Paint
  • Gunmetal (Commissioned Collection)
  • Stone Grey
  • Purple Silk (Special Order CC)
  • Red Velvet Sparkle (Commissioned Collection)
  • Infinity Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Kirsch
  • Twilight Purple (Commissioned Collection)
  • Madeira Red
  • Silver Sand
  • Ensign Red
  • Silver
  • Anthracite
  • Salamanca Blue
  • Iguaza Blue
  • Royal Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Dark Indigo (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arctic White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Graphite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Tungsten (Special Order CC)
  • Arabian Blue (Special Order CC)
  • Silver Haze (Special Order CC)
  • Black Green (Special Order CC)
  • Adriatic Blue (Special Order CC)
  • Melanite (Special Order CC)
  • Tuscan Sun (Commissioned Collection)
  • Iridium (Special Order CC)
  • Blue Velvet (Special Order CC)
  • Berwick Bronze (Special Order CC)
  • Brooklands Green (Special Order CC)
  • Andalusian White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Ice (Special Order CC)
  • Velvet Orchid (Special Order CC)
  • Cornish White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Diamond Black
  • Sapphire Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • English White
  • Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Darkest Tungsten
Interior Colors
  • Tan, premium leather
  • Dark Spice, premium leather
  • Mugello Red, premium leather
  • Oatmeal, premium leather
  • Creme Light, premium leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Arctic White, premium leather
  • Mandarin, premium leather
  • Royal Walnut- Canadel Panelling
  • Tailored Purple, premium leather
  • Teak- Canadel Panelling
  • Hotspur Red, premium leather
  • Turchese, premium leather
  • Mimosa Negra- Canadel Panelling
  • Sunset, premium leather
  • Crossbanded Paldao- Canadel Panelling
  • Cobalto Blue, premium leather
  • Tudor Oak- Canadel Panelling
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Santos Palisander- Canadel Panelling
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$341,125
R20 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$341,125
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$341,125
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles