Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Dawn Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Dawn
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$335,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$335,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$335,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$335,000
Torque575 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l
Horsepower563 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$335,000
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$335,000
Driver's Assistance System Threeyes
Driver's Assistance System Oneyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$335,000
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$335,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear and side view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Four zone climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$335,000
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$335,000
Lambswool Floormatsyes
Contrast Interior Environmentyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Bespoke 1300W Audioyes
Canadel Panelling Including Rear Deckyes
Gold Plated Pinstripesyes
Rolls-Royce Treadplatesyes
Door Onlay & Flight - Hand Built in GWDyes
Door Pipingyes
SoE Inlay to Monitor Screen Coveryes
Color Keyed Boot Trimyes
Teak Deckyes
Front Massage Seatsyes
Stainless Steel Pinstripesyes
Instrument Panel Upper Additional Top Stitchyes
Polished Stainless Steel Packageyes
Extended Canadel Veneer to Fasciayes
RR Inlays to Monitor Screen Coveryes
Colored Steering Wheelyes
Interior Color Leather 2yes
Combined Seat Piping & Stitchingyes
Interior Color Leather 3yes
RR Monogram to All Headrestsyes
Door Onlay & Flight - RRMCyes
Solid Silver RR Monogram Door Onlayyes
Interior Color Leather 1yes
VIN Plateyes
Signature Interior Environmentyes
Atmosphere Interior Environmentyes
Solid Silver SoE Door Onlayyes
Horizon Interior Environmentyes
Bespoke Interior Chargeyes
Door Onlay & Flight - 'DAWN'yes
Full Canadel Panellingyes
Commissioned Collection Umbrellasyes
Seat Pipingyes
Front Ventilated Seatsyes
Personalized Treadplatesyes
Accent Interior Environmentyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$335,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$335,000
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$335,000
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$335,000
Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Body Colored Wheel Centersyes
21" Seven Spoke Part Polished Wheelsyes
Twin Coachlineyes
21" Seven Spoke Fully Polished Wheelsyes
21" Forged 10 Spoke Painted Wheelsyes
Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstasyyes
21" Forged 10 Spoke Polished Wheelsyes
Gold Plated Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Single Coachline in Twin Positionyes
Uplit Spirit of Ecstasyyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$335,000
Height59.1 in.
Wheel base122.5 in.
Length208.1 in.
Width76.7 in.
Curb weight5644 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$335,000
Exterior Colors
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Jubilee Silver
  • English White
  • Upper Two-Tone Paint
  • Sapphire Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arctic White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Graphite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Madeira Red
  • Cornish White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Diamond Black
  • Smoky Quartz
  • Infinity Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Twilight Purple (Commissioned Collection)
  • Inca Gold (Commissioned Collection)
  • Anthracite
  • Red Velvet Sparkle (Commissioned Collection)
  • Gunmetal (Commissioned Collection)
  • Dark Indigo (Commissioned Collection)
  • Stone Grey
  • Andalusian White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Kirsch
  • Sea Green
  • Silver
  • Silver Sand
  • Ensign Red
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Salamanca Blue
  • Royal Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Platinum (Commissioned Collection)
  • Lyrical Copper (Commissioned Collection)
  • Tuscan Sun (Commissioned Collection)
  • Premier Silver (Commissioned Collection)
Interior Colors
  • Turchese (Commissioned Collection), premium leather
  • Hotspur Red (Commissioned Collection), premium leather
  • Mugello Red (Commissioned Collection), premium leather
  • Sunset (Commissioned Collection), premium leather
  • Arctic White (Commissioned Collection), premium leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Creme Light, premium leather
  • Tan, premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Dark Spice, premium leather
  • Oatmeal, premium leather
  • Tailored Purple (Commissioned Collection), premium leather
  • Magnolia (Commissioned Collection), premium leather
  • Mandarin (Commissioned Collection), premium leather
  • Cobalto Blue (Commissioned Collection), premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$335,000
R20 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$335,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$335,000
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
