Used 2016 Rolls-Royce Dawn Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$335,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|14
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$335,000
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$335,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$335,000
|Torque
|575 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.6 l
|Horsepower
|563 hp @ 5250 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.7 ft.
|Valves
|48
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$335,000
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$335,000
|Driver's Assistance System Three
|yes
|Driver's Assistance System One
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$335,000
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$335,000
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear and side view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$335,000
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$335,000
|Lambswool Floormats
|yes
|Contrast Interior Environment
|yes
|Contrast Stitching
|yes
|Bespoke 1300W Audio
|yes
|Canadel Panelling Including Rear Deck
|yes
|Gold Plated Pinstripes
|yes
|Rolls-Royce Treadplates
|yes
|Door Onlay & Flight - Hand Built in GWD
|yes
|Door Piping
|yes
|SoE Inlay to Monitor Screen Cover
|yes
|Color Keyed Boot Trim
|yes
|Teak Deck
|yes
|Front Massage Seats
|yes
|Stainless Steel Pinstripes
|yes
|Instrument Panel Upper Additional Top Stitch
|yes
|Polished Stainless Steel Package
|yes
|Extended Canadel Veneer to Fascia
|yes
|RR Inlays to Monitor Screen Cover
|yes
|Colored Steering Wheel
|yes
|Interior Color Leather 2
|yes
|Combined Seat Piping & Stitching
|yes
|Interior Color Leather 3
|yes
|RR Monogram to All Headrests
|yes
|Door Onlay & Flight - RRMC
|yes
|Solid Silver RR Monogram Door Onlay
|yes
|Interior Color Leather 1
|yes
|VIN Plate
|yes
|Signature Interior Environment
|yes
|Atmosphere Interior Environment
|yes
|Solid Silver SoE Door Onlay
|yes
|Horizon Interior Environment
|yes
|Bespoke Interior Charge
|yes
|Door Onlay & Flight - 'DAWN'
|yes
|Full Canadel Panelling
|yes
|Commissioned Collection Umbrellas
|yes
|Seat Piping
|yes
|Front Ventilated Seats
|yes
|Personalized Treadplates
|yes
|Accent Interior Environment
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$335,000
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$335,000
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$335,000
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$335,000
|Illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy
|yes
|Body Colored Wheel Centers
|yes
|21" Seven Spoke Part Polished Wheels
|yes
|Twin Coachline
|yes
|21" Seven Spoke Fully Polished Wheels
|yes
|21" Forged 10 Spoke Painted Wheels
|yes
|Solid Silver Spirit of Ecstasy
|yes
|21" Forged 10 Spoke Polished Wheels
|yes
|Gold Plated Spirit of Ecstasy
|yes
|Single Coachline in Twin Position
|yes
|Uplit Spirit of Ecstasy
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$335,000
|Height
|59.1 in.
|Wheel base
|122.5 in.
|Length
|208.1 in.
|Width
|76.7 in.
|Curb weight
|5644 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$335,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$335,000
|R20 tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$335,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$335,000
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
