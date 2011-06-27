  1. Home
2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Cullinan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$382,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$382,000
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$382,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$382,000
Torque664 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower600 hp @ 5250 rpm
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$382,000
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$382,000
Exterior Stainless Steel Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$382,000
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$382,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$382,000
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$382,000
Recreation Moduleyes
Rear Massage Seatsyes
Lounge Seatyes
Driver's Packageyes
Leather Footmatsyes
Rear Comfort Headrest Cushionsyes
Special Order Interior Leatheryes
Front Massage Seatsyes
Mono Interior Schemeyes
Sanctuary Seatsyes
Polished Stainless Steel Packageyes
Horizon Interior Schemeyes
Extended Veneer Centre Lineyes
Coloured Stitchingyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram to all Headrestsyes
Bespoke Order Treadplatesyes
Boot Preparationyes
Rear Theatre Configurationyes
Picnic Tablesyes
VIN Plateyes
Panorama Glass Sunroofyes
Immersive Seating w/Centre Consoleyes
Atmospheric Interior Schemeyes
Bespoke Headrest Embroideryyes
Contrast Lambswool Footmatsyes
Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audioyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to all Headrestsyes
Indulge Bespoke Clockyes
Black Badge Low Contrast Environmentyes
Front Ventilated Seatsyes
Illuminated Black Badge Treadplatesyes
Contrast Interior Schemeyes
Bespoke Order Illuminated Treadplatesyes
Instrument Panel w/Top Stitchyes
Extended Leather Headlineryes
Accent Interior Schemeyes
Bespoke Interior - Module Editingyes
Shooting Star Headlineryes
Rear Ventilated Seatsyes
Heated Passenger Surroundyes
Loading Assistantyes
Personalized Illuminated Treadplatesyes
Rolls-Royce Monogram Embossed to Doorsyes
Enhanced Clock Faceyes
Rear Compartment Side Curtainsyes
Coloured Steering Wheelyes
Viewing Suiteyes
Personalized Headrest Embrioderyyes
Leather Finishing Packyes
Contrast Seat Pipingyes
Technical Bespoke Clockyes
Automatic Door Closeyes
Signature Interior Schemeyes
Lambswool Footmatsyes
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to Doorsyes
Commissioned Collection Interior Leatheryes
Spirit of Ecstasy Embossed to all Headrestsyes
Driver Assistance Systemsyes
Signature Keyyes
Commissioned Collection Umbrellasyes
Black Badge High Contrast Environmentyes
Rear Privacy Glassyes
Personalized Treadplatesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$382,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$382,000
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
massagingyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$382,000
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$382,000
C Pillar Personalized Motifyes
Body Coloured Wheel Centresyes
Coachline w/Personalised Motifyes
Commissioned Collection Exterior Paintyes
Pinstripe Applied to Wheel Centreyes
Silver Satin Bonnet Finishyes
Double Coachlineyes
Crystal Finish Exterior Paintyes
Single Coachlineyes
Special Order Exterior Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$382,000
Height72.0 in.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Length210.0 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$382,000
Exterior Colors
  • Bronze
  • Velvet Orchid
  • Rose Quartz
  • Titanium
  • Brooklands Green
  • Wildberry
  • Iridium
  • Arizona Sun
  • Tungsten
  • Burnout Grey
  • Galileo Blue
  • Autumn Mystery Black
  • Crystal over Twilight Purple
  • Crystal over Midnight Sapphire
  • Sapphire Gunmetal
  • Silver Sand
  • Obsidian
  • Crystal over Salamanca Blue
  • Crystal over Fame Green
  • Crystal over Artic White
  • Black
  • Infinity Black
  • Black Ember
  • Silver Haze
  • Tuscan Sun
  • Lyrical Copper
  • Black Kirsch
  • Moonstone Pearl
  • Platinum
  • Stone Grey
  • Blue Velvet
  • Madeira Red
  • Sterling Grey
  • Duck Egg Blue
  • Black Green
  • Melanite
  • Berwick Bronze
  • Midnight Blue
  • Purple Silk
  • Adriatic Blue
  • Petra Gold
  • Black Diamond
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Iguazu Blue
  • Smokey Quartz
  • Artic White
  • Jubilee Silver
  • English White
  • Silver
  • White Sands
  • Graphite
  • Sapphire Black
  • Belladonna Purple
  • Twilight Purple
  • Gunmetal
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Imperial Jade
  • Dark Indigo
  • Premiere Silver
  • Magma Red
  • Midnight Sapphire
  • Salamanca Blue
  • Bohemian Red
  • Scala Red
  • Anthracite
  • Dark Emerald
  • Crystal over Magma Red
  • Crystal over Black
  • Crystal over Selby Grey
  • Crystal over Orange Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Roseleaf, leather
  • Signal Red, leather
  • Cacao, leather
  • Blushing Pink, leather
  • Purple Silk, leather
  • Charles Blue, leather
  • Mugello Red, leather
  • Casden Tan, leather
  • Saddlery Tan, leather
  • Fawn Brown, leather
  • Forest Fall, leather
  • Cobalto Blue, leather
  • Turchese, leather
  • Driftwood Gray, leather
  • Anthracite, leather
  • Lemon Yellow, leather
  • Blue Grey, leather
  • Cornsilk, leather
  • Pine Green, leather
  • Muscari Blue, leather
  • Fleet Blue, leather
  • Forge Yellow, leather
  • Jasmine, leather
  • Light Grey, leather
  • Smoke Grey, leather
  • Dark Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Navy Blue, leather
  • Scivaro Grey, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Dark Spice, leather
  • Ardent Red, leather
  • Creme Light, leather
  • Hotspur Red, leather
  • Armagnac, leather
  • Mandarin, leather
  • Magnolia, leather
  • Moccasin, leather
  • Seashell, leather
  • Tailored Purple, leather
  • Selby Gray, leather
  • Artic White, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$382,000
22 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P285/40R22 tiresyes
painted/polished alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$382,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$382,000
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

