Used 2002 Rolls-Royce Corniche Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$363,990
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque544 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in center consoleyes
separate rear audioyes
AM/FM in center console-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.3 in.
Rear leg room32.4 in.
Rear shoulder room43.3 in.
heatedyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track61 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.6 cu.ft.
Length212.8 in.
Curb weight6031 lbs.
Gross weight6836 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.6 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume82 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.5 in.
Width80.7 in.
Rear track61 in.
Tires & Wheels
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
255/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles