Used 2001 Rolls-Royce Corniche Base Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Corniche
Overview
Starting MSRP
$359,990
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)220/330 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque544 lb-ft @ 2100 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in center consoleyes
rear volume controlsyes
AM/FM in center console-CD stereoyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
leatheryes
heated passenger seatyes
Rear Seats
rear ventilation ductsyes
heatedyes
Measurements
Height58 in.
Wheel base120.5 in.
Length212.8 in.
Width81 in.
Curb weight6031 lbs.
Tires & Wheels
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
255/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
