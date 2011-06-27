2022 Rivian R1T Adventure Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$73,000
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|70 mpge
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Battery & Range
|Battery capacity
|135 kwh
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|70 mpge
|EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|314 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|13.0 hr.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|48
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|74/66 mpge
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|835 hp
|Torque
|908 lb-ft
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|11,000 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|1200 watts stereo output
|yes
|18 total speakers
|yes
|Meridian premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors w/side sensing
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|41.1 in.
|Front hip room
|54.9 in.
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|60.6 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|38.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|59.0 in.
|Exterior Options
|Full-Size Spare
|+$800
|20" All-Terrain Bright Aluminum Wheels
|+$1,800
|20" All-Terrain Dark Wheels
|+$3,500
|20" All-Terrain Wheels
|+$1,800
|22" Sport Dark Wheels
|+$3,500
|Off-Road Upgrade
|+$2,000
|22" Sport Bright Wheels
|+$1,800
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|34.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|29.3 degrees
|Bed Length
|54.0 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|22.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.7 in.
|Height
|73.1 in.
|Length
|217.1 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|22.6 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|11,000 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|87.1 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|81.8 in.
|Wheel base
|135.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|21 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|R21 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|8 yr./ 175,000 mi.
|EV Battery
|8 yr./ 175,000 mi.
|Rust
|8 yr./ unlimited mi.
