2022 Rivian R1T Launch Edition Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$73,000
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|70 mpge
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Battery & Range
|Battery capacity
|135 kwh
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|70 mpge
|EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|314 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|13.0 hr.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|48
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|74/66 mpge
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|835 hp
|Torque
|908 lb-ft
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|11,000 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|1200 watts stereo output
|yes
|18 total speakers
|yes
|Meridian premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors w/side sensing
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|41.1 in.
|Front hip room
|54.9 in.
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|60.6 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|38.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|59.0 in.
|Exterior Options
|Full-Size Spare
|+$800
|20" All-Terrain Bright Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|20" All-Terrain Dark Wheels
|yes
|20" All-Terrain Wheels
|yes
|22" Sport Dark Wheels
|yes
|Off-Road Upgrade
|+$2,000
|22" Sport Bright Wheels
|yes
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|34.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|29.3 degrees
|Bed Length
|4'6”
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|22.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.7 in.
|Height
|73.1 in.
|Length
|217.1 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|22.6 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|11,000 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|87.1 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|81.8 in.
|Wheel base
|135.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|21 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|R21 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|8 yr./ 175,000 mi.
|EV Battery
|8 yr./ 175,000 mi.
|Rust
|8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2022 Rivian R1T Launch Edition info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura Integra 2005
- Used Ford Expedition EL 2001
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen 2012
- Used Ford Taurus X 2006
- Used Certified-Pre-Owned Jeep Wrangler
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid 2018
- Used INFINITI Q50
- Used Saturn Outlook
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse 2008 For Sale
- Used Toyota GR86 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Nissan Kicks 2021
- 2021 Kia Niro EV
- 2021 Honda Civic
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2020 Corolla
- 2021 Lexus NX 300
- 2022 Audi Q3
- 2020 Kia Forte
- 2020 Outlander
Other models to consider
- Honda Accord 2021
- Honda Ridgeline 2021
- 2021 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2021 Honda Passport
- 2020 Honda Fit
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- Honda Insight 2022
- Honda CR-V 2021
- Honda Civic 2020
Research Similar Vehicles
- Kia Sorento 2022
- Toyota 4Runner 2022
- 2022 Subaru Forester
- 2021 INFINITI QX50
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee
- 2022 Lexus GX 460
- Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2021
- Nissan Pathfinder 2022
- 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Latest updates on new cars
- 2022 INFINITI QX50 News
- 2023 Audi R8 News
- 2021 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 News
- 2022 Lamborghini Aventador News
Other models
- Used Mclaren GT in Pittsburg, CA
- Used Toyota Matrix in West Covina, CA
- Used Hyundai Palisade in Fullerton, CA
- Used Chrysler Crossfire in San Ramon, CA
- Used Aston-Martin DB9 in Redlands, CA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer in Sandy, UT
- Used Volvo V60 in Fishers, IN
- Used Dodge Durango in Madera, CA
- Used Hyundai Veloster in Redmond, WA
- Used Jeep Liberty in Kenner, LA
- Used Chevrolet Avalanche in Gaithersburg, MD
- Used BMW 4-Series-Gran-Coupe in Perris, CA
- Used Toyota 86 in Lynwood, CA
- Used Dodge Viper in Decatur, IL
- Used Land-Rover LR4 in Rio Rancho, NM
- Used Infiniti QX80 in Santa Barbara, CA
- Used Audi RS-7 in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
- Used Volkswagen Golf-R in Napa, CA
- Used Ford Focus-St in North Port, FL
- Used BMW 7-Series in Norwalk, CT
- Used Audi A4-Allroad in Westland, MI
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-3500Hd in Buena Park, CA
- Used Infiniti JX in Palo Alto, CA
- Used GMC Sierra-1500-Limited in Haverhill, MA
- Used Infiniti G35 in Rancho Cordova, CA