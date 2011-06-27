  1. Home
  2. Rivian
  3. Rivian R1T
  4. 2022 Rivian R1T
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Rivian R1T Launch Edition Specs & Features

More about the 2022 R1T
More about the 2022 R1T
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$73,000
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe70 mpge
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Battery & Range
Battery & Range
Battery capacity135 kwh
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe70 mpge
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.314 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.13.0 hr.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.48
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)74/66 mpge
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower835 hp
Torque908 lb-ft
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity11,000 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
1200 watts stereo outputyes
18 total speakersyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensors w/side sensingyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.1 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room60.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Full-Size Spare +$800
20" All-Terrain Bright Aluminum Wheelsyes
20" All-Terrain Dark Wheelsyes
20" All-Terrain Wheelsyes
22" Sport Dark Wheelsyes
Off-Road Upgrade +$2,000
22" Sport Bright Wheelsyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach34.0 degrees
Angle of departure29.3 degrees
Bed Length4'6”
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height73.1 in.
Length217.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity22.6 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity11,000 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors87.1 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors81.8 in.
Wheel base135.8 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Launch Green
Interior Colors
  • Forest Edge Perforated
  • Black Mountain Perforated
  • Ocean Coast Perforated
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
21 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
R21 tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain8 yr./ 175,000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 175,000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Rivian R1T Launch Edition info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models