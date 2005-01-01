2022 Rivian R1S Explore Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$72,500
Federal EV Tax Credit: Not availableSee other incentives
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|EV Battery Warranty
|8 yr./ 175,000 mi.
|Battery & Range
|Fuel type
|Electric
|Fast-charge port type
|SAE Combo
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|600 hp
|Torque
|600 lb-ft
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|7,700 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|Standard
|Dimensions
|Length
|200.8 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|87.1 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|81.8 in.
|Height
|77.3 in.
|Wheelbase
|121.1 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.7 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|104.7 cu.ft.
|Manufacturer 0-60 mph acceleration time
|4.5 seconds
|Ground clearance
|8.7 in.
|Angle of approach
|35.6 degrees
|Angle of departure
|34.3 degrees
|Maximum towing capacity
|7,700 lbs.
|Gross weight
|8,532 lbs.
|Country of final assembly
|United States
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|41.1 in.
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|60.6 in.
|Front hip room
|54.9 in.
|Leatherette
|Standard
|Bucket front seats
|Standard
|8-way power driver seat
|Standard
|Height adjustable driver seat
|Standard
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|Standard
|8-way power passenger seat
|Standard
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|Standard
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|Standard
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|Standard
|Ventilated driver seat
|Standard
|Ventilated passenger seat
|Standard
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|39.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.9 in.
|Rear hip room
|54.2 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|Standard
|Reclining rear seats
|Standard
|Folding center armrest
|Standard
|Manual folding split-bench third row seats
|Standard
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|Standard
|Lane keep assist
|Standard
|Rear cross traffic alert
|Standard
|Driver attention alert
|Standard
|Pre-collision safety system
|Standard
|Post-collision safety system
|Standard
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Front, rear and third row head airbags
|Standard
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|Standard
|Stability control
|Standard
|Traction control
|Standard
|Child seat anchors
|Standard
|Rear door child safety locks
|Standard
|4-wheel ABS
|Standard
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|Standard
|Emergency braking assist
|Standard
|Tire pressure monitoring
|Standard
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|Standard
|Auto delay off headlamps
|Standard
|LED headlamp
|Standard
|Daytime running lights
|Standard
|Front fog/driving lights
|Standard
|Turn signal mirrors
|Standard
|2 front headrests
|Standard
|Front integrated headrests
|Standard
|3 rear headrests
|Standard
|Rear fixed headrests
|Standard
|Rear center 3-point belt
|Standard
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|Standard
|Engine immobilizer
|Standard
|In-Car Entertainment
|15.6" infotainment display size
|Standard
|AM/FM stereo
|Standard
|Surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|Standard
|USB connection
|Standard
|USB with external media control
|Standard
|Memory card slot
|Standard
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|Standard
|1st row fixed glass extended moonroof
|Standard
|2nd row fixed glass moonroof
|Standard
|3rd row fixed glass moonroof
|Standard
|Remote keyless power door locks
|Standard
|Heated mirrors
|Standard
|Comfort & Convenience
|Power tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|Standard
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|Standard
|Electric power steering
|Standard
|Front, side, and rear view camera
|Standard
|Front and rear parking sensors w/side sensing
|Standard
|Wireless charging
|Standard
|Adaptive cruise control
|Standard
|Front and rear cupholders
|Standard
|Front and rear door pockets
|Standard
|Front seatback storage
|Standard
|Power rear seat easy entry
|Standard
|Leatherette steering wheel
|Standard
|Heated steering wheel
|Standard
|Four zone climate control
|Standard
|Rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|Standard
|Interior air filtration
|Standard
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|Standard
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|Standard
|Turn signal in mirrors
|Standard
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|Standard
|Compass
|Standard
|External temperature display
|Standard
|Clock
|Standard
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|Standard
|21 x 8.5 in. wheels
|Standard
|All season tires
|Standard
|275/55R H tires
|Standard
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|8 yr./ 175,000 mi.
|EV Battery
|8 yr./ 175,000 mi.
|Rust
|8 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside assistance
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Mechanical Options
|Quad-Motor AWD
|+$6,000
|Wall Charger
|+$750
|Large Pack
|+$6,000
|Standard Pack
|+$0
|130-Piece Field Kit
|+$150
|Off-Road Recovery Kit
|+$600
|Packages
|Yellow Camping Package
|+$3,100
|Pewter Camping Package
|+$3,100
|Interior Options
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|+$225
|Exterior Options
|Snowboard/Ski Mount
|+$340
|Bike Mount
|+$270
|Cargo Crossbars
|+$500
|SUP/Surfboard Mount
|+$300
|Reinforced Underbody Shield
|+$2,000
|Kayak Mount
|+$230
|Compact Spare Tire
|+$550
|Dual Front Bumper Tow Hooks
|+$300
|22" Sport Bright
|+$2,500
|22" Sport Dark
|+$3,500
|20" All-Terrain Bright
|+$2,500
|20" All-Terrain Dark
|+$3,500
|20" All-Terrain
|+$2,500
