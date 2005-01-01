Skip to main content
2022 Rivian R1S Explore Specs & Features

More about the 2022 R1S
Overview
Starting MSRP
$72,500
Federal EV Tax Credit: Not available
See other incentives
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
EV Battery Warranty8 yr./ 175,000 mi.
Battery & Range
Fuel typeElectric
Fast-charge port typeSAE Combo
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower600 hp
Torque600 lb-ft
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity7,700 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionStandard
Dimensions
Length200.8 in.
Overall width with mirrors87.1 in.
Overall width without mirrors81.8 in.
Height77.3 in.
Wheelbase121.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.7 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity104.7 cu.ft.
Manufacturer 0-60 mph acceleration time4.5 seconds
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Angle of approach35.6 degrees
Angle of departure34.3 degrees
Maximum towing capacity7,700 lbs.
Gross weight8,532 lbs.
Country of final assemblyUnited States
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • LA Silver
  • Limestone
  • Rivian Blue
  • Midnight
  • Red Canyon
  • El Cap Granite
  • Compass Yellow
  • Forest Green
  • Glacier White
Interior Colors
  • Ocean Coast, leatherette
  • Black Mountain, leatherette
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room41.1 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room60.6 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
LeatheretteStandard
Bucket front seatsStandard
8-way power driver seatStandard
Height adjustable driver seatStandard
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportStandard
8-way power passenger seatStandard
Height adjustable passenger seatStandard
Multi-level heating driver seatStandard
Multi-level heating passenger seatStandard
Ventilated driver seatStandard
Ventilated passenger seatStandard
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Rear hip room54.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackStandard
Reclining rear seatsStandard
Folding center armrestStandard
Manual folding split-bench third row seatsStandard
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemStandard
Lane keep assistStandard
Rear cross traffic alertStandard
Driver attention alertStandard
Pre-collision safety systemStandard
Post-collision safety systemStandard
Dual front side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front, rear and third row head airbagsStandard
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationStandard
Stability controlStandard
Traction controlStandard
Child seat anchorsStandard
Rear door child safety locksStandard
4-wheel ABSStandard
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesStandard
Emergency braking assistStandard
Tire pressure monitoringStandard
Dusk sensing headlampsStandard
Auto delay off headlampsStandard
LED headlampStandard
Daytime running lightsStandard
Front fog/driving lightsStandard
Turn signal mirrorsStandard
2 front headrestsStandard
Front integrated headrestsStandard
3 rear headrestsStandard
Rear fixed headrestsStandard
Rear center 3-point beltStandard
Remote anti-theft alarm systemStandard
Engine immobilizerStandard
In-Car Entertainment
15.6" infotainment display sizeStandard
AM/FM stereoStandard
Surround audio surround audio (discrete)Standard
USB connectionStandard
USB with external media controlStandard
Memory card slotStandard
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsStandard
1st row fixed glass extended moonroofStandard
2nd row fixed glass moonroofStandard
3rd row fixed glass moonroofStandard
Remote keyless power door locksStandard
Heated mirrorsStandard
Comfort & Convenience
Power tilt and telescopic steering wheelStandard
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelStandard
Electric power steeringStandard
Front, side, and rear view cameraStandard
Front and rear parking sensors w/side sensingStandard
Wireless chargingStandard
Adaptive cruise controlStandard
Front and rear cupholdersStandard
Front and rear door pocketsStandard
Front seatback storageStandard
Power rear seat easy entryStandard
Leatherette steering wheelStandard
Heated steering wheelStandard
Four zone climate controlStandard
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlStandard
Interior air filtrationStandard
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsStandard
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirrorStandard
Turn signal in mirrorsStandard
Instrumentation
Trip computerStandard
CompassStandard
External temperature displayStandard
ClockStandard
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsStandard
21 x 8.5 in. wheelsStandard
All season tiresStandard
275/55R H tiresStandard
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain8 yr./ 175,000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 175,000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside assistance5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Quad-Motor AWD +$6,000
Wall Charger +$750
Large Pack +$6,000
Standard Pack +$0
130-Piece Field Kit +$150
Off-Road Recovery Kit +$600
Packages
Yellow Camping Package +$3,100
Pewter Camping Package +$3,100
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Mats +$225
Exterior Options
Snowboard/Ski Mount +$340
Bike Mount +$270
Cargo Crossbars +$500
SUP/Surfboard Mount +$300
Reinforced Underbody Shield +$2,000
Kayak Mount +$230
Compact Spare Tire +$550
Dual Front Bumper Tow Hooks +$300
22" Sport Bright +$2,500
22" Sport Dark +$3,500
20" All-Terrain Bright +$2,500
20" All-Terrain Dark +$3,500
20" All-Terrain +$2,500
Inventory

