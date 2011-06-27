2019 Ram Promaster Window Van Deals, Incentives & Rebates
2500 High Roof2500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Offers in response to COVID-19(1 available)Show details
- 90 Day Deferred Payment for Finance - Expires 10/01/2020
90 Day Deferred Payment for FinanceRequirements and Restrictions:
Eligible customers may receive an offer of deferred 1st payment when financing through Chrysler Capital. Not all customers will qualify.
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Cash Offers(6 available)Show details
- $3,000 Customer Cash for Retail and STD APR - Expires 10/01/2020
- $3,000 Lease Bonus for Standard Rates - Expires 10/01/2020
- $750 Conquest for Retail or Standard Lease Rates - Expires 10/01/2020
- $500 Loyalty Bonus for Retail and Standard APR - Expires 10/01/2020
- $500 First Responder for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/05/2021
- $500 Military for Retail - Expires 01/05/2021
Customer Cash for Retail and STD APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive. Incentive may not be combined with Chrysler Capital Lease or Special APR financing. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $3,000
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Lease Bonus for Standard RatesRequirements and Restrictions:
Lease customers may be eligible for cash incentive based on credit approval. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $3,000
- Start
- 06/02/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Conquest for Retail or Standard Lease RatesRequirements and Restrictions:
Current owners of a Non-FCA Van segment vehicle may receive conquest offer. Trade-in not required. Not compatible with loyalty and returning lessee offers. Proof of vehicle ownership required.
- Customer $ Offer
- $750
- Start
- 12/04/2018
- End
- 10/01/2020
Loyalty Bonus for Retail and Standard APRRequirements and Restrictions:
This program offers eligible consumers a bonus cash allowance applied toward the retail purchase or lease of an eligible vehicle.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 03/01/2018
- End
- 10/01/2020
First Responder for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Current members of an eligible First Responder Association including Police, Fire Department and EMT may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of association required. Incentive applied after taxes have been calculated.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/03/2020
- End
- 01/05/2021
Military for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
This program offers a $500 cash allowance to be applied toward the retail purchase (Type Sale 1/B) or lease (Type Sale L/E) of an eligible vehicle. Eligible consumers include: active military, active military reserve, retired military (honorably discharged), and retired military reserve (honorably discharged). Honorably discharged veterans within 12 months of discharge date, and 100% disabled veterans are eligible.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 03/01/2018
- End
- 01/05/2021
Financing(1 available)Show details
- Stand Alone APR - Expires 10/01/2020
Stand Alone APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Chrysler Capital.
0.0% APR financing for 72 months at $13.89 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 0% 72 09/01/2020 10/01/2020
Leasing(0 available)
All 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van Deals
|Cash Offers
|Financing
|Leasing
|Other
|2500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|3500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van in Virginia is:not available