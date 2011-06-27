  1. Home
2022 Ram Promaster City Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Promaster City
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,540
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG24
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Fuel tank capacity16.1 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.1/450.8 mi.
Engine
Base engine size2.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower178 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque174 lb-ft @ 3,800 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity1,914 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,760 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Packages
Mopar Trailer Tow Group (Fleet) +$495
Lights and Wheels Group +$695
Quick Order Package 24Ayes
Heated Seats and Power Mirror Group +$420
In-Car Entertainment
4 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
overhead console with storageyes
power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Mopar Front and Rear Slush Mats (Fleet) +$150
Upfit Interface Connector +$85
2 Additional Key Fobs (Fleet) +$125
Uconnect 3 Navigation w/5" Display +$525
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium clothyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room46.0 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room44.0 in.
Rear hip Room59.2 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Full Size Spare Tire +$275
Full Size Spare Tire and Inflator Kit +$345
Rear Wiper/Defroster and Deep Tinted Glass +$600
MOPAR Paint Protection Film +$695
Dimensions
Angle of approach13.3 degrees
Angle of departure30.8 degrees
Curb weight3,509 lbs.
Gross weight5,395 lbs.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height74.0 in.
Length187.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity101.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,760 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity1,914 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors84.6 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.1 in.
Wheel base122.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Quartz Grey Metallic
  • Deep Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright White
  • Black Metallic
  • Blue Night Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
painted steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
215/55R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
