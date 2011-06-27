  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram Promaster City
  4. 2020 Ram Promaster City
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Ram Promaster City Tradesman SLT Cargo Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Promaster City
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,180
See Promaster City Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,180
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Ram ProMaster City®
Search Inventory
Ramtrucks.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,180
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/448.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,180
Torque174 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower178 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,180
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front head airbagsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,180
Solid Cargo Partition Package (Fleet)yes
Popular Equipment Group - Passenger Vanyes
Lights and Wheels Groupyes
Tradesman SLT Cargo Quick Order Package 24Dyes
MOPAR Trailer Tow Group (Fleet)yes
Window Cargo Partition Package (Fleet)yes
Rear Wiper/Washer/Defroster Groupyes
Spare Tire and Inflator Kit Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,180
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,180
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,180
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,180
Uconnect 3 Navigation w/5" Displayyes
2 Additional Key Fobs (Fleet)yes
Upfit Interface Connectoryes
RAM Telematics 3-Year Subscriptionyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Premium Vinyl Bucket Seatsyes
MOPAR LED Cargo Area Lighting (Fleet)yes
RAM Telematicsyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
RAM Telematics 5-Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,180
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,180
premium clothyes
Front head room46.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,180
Window Group 10 - Left & Right Grates/Rear Panels (Fleet)yes
Window Group 09 - Left & Rear Panels/Right Grate (Fleet)yes
Window Group 05 - Left & Right Grates/Rear Windows (Fleet)yes
Window Group 06 - Left & Right Vents/Rear Windows (Fleet)yes
Full Size Spare Tireyes
Window Group 08 - Left Panel/Right Vent/Rear Windows (Fleet)yes
Window Group 04 - Left & Right Panels/Rear Windows (Fleet)yes
Window Group 07 - Left Panel/Right Grate/Rear Windows (Fleet)yes
MOPAR Roof Rack Side Rails (Fleet)yes
MOPAR Three Bar Utility Roof Rack (Fleet)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,180
Maximum cargo capacity131.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3498 lbs.
Gross weight5395 lbs.
Angle of approach13.3 degrees
Maximum payload1883 lbs.
Angle of departure30.8 degrees
Length187.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height74.2 in.
Wheel base122.4 in.
Width72.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,180
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Red Metallic
  • Quartz Grey Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Blue Night Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,180
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
215/55R16 tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,180
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,180
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Promaster City Inventory

Related 2020 Ram Promaster City Tradesman SLT Cargo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars