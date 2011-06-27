  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram Promaster City
  4. 2020 Ram Promaster City
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Promaster City
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,730
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,730
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Ram ProMaster City®
Search Inventory
Ramtrucks.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,730
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/448.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,730
Torque174 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower178 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,730
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,730
Popular Equipment Group - Passenger Vanyes
Lights and Wheels Groupyes
MOPAR Trailer Tow Group (Fleet)yes
Rear Wiper/Washer/Defroster Groupyes
SLT Quick Order Package 24Byes
Spare Tire and Inflator Kit Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,730
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,730
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,730
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,730
Uconnect 3 Navigation w/5" Displayyes
2 Additional Key Fobs (Fleet)yes
Upfit Interface Connectoryes
RAM Telematics 3-Year Subscriptionyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
MOPAR Front and Rear Slush Mats (Fleet)yes
Premium Vinyl Bucket Seatsyes
RAM Telematicsyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
RAM Telematics 5-Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,730
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,730
premium clothyes
Front head room46.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,730
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room44.0 in.
Rear hip Room59.2 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,730
Full Size Spare Tireyes
MOPAR Roof Rack Side Rails (Fleet)yes
MOPAR Three Bar Utility Roof Rack (Fleet)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,730
Maximum cargo capacity101.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3682 lbs.
Gross weight5395 lbs.
Angle of approach13.3 degrees
Maximum payload1713 lbs.
Angle of departure30.8 degrees
Length187.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1867 lbs.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height74.2 in.
Wheel base122.4 in.
Width72.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,730
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Red Metallic
  • Quartz Grey Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Blue Night Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,730
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
215/55R16 tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,730
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,730
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2020 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars