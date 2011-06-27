  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram Promaster City
  4. 2020 Ram Promaster City
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Ram Promaster City Wagon Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Promaster City
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,130
See Promaster City Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,130
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Ram ProMaster City®
Search Inventory
Ramtrucks.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,130
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/448.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,130
Torque174 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower178 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,130
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,130
Quick Order Package 24Ayes
MOPAR Trailer Tow Group (Fleet)yes
Rear Wiper/Washer/Defroster Groupyes
Spare Tire and Inflator Kit Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,130
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,130
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front cupholdersyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,130
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,130
Uconnect 3 Navigation w/5" Displayyes
2 Additional Key Fobs (Fleet)yes
Upfit Interface Connectoryes
RAM Telematics 3-Year Subscriptionyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
MOPAR Front and Rear Slush Mats (Fleet)yes
Premium Vinyl Bucket Seatsyes
RAM Telematicsyes
RAM Telematics 5-Year Subscriptionyes
Speed Controlyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,130
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,130
Front head room46.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,130
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room44.0 in.
Rear hip Room59.2 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,130
16" x 6.5" Steel Wheels w/Full Coversyes
Full Size Spare Tireyes
MOPAR Roof Rack Side Rails (Fleet)yes
Deep Tint Sunscreen Glassyes
MOPAR Three Bar Utility Roof Rack (Fleet)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,130
Maximum cargo capacity101.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3682 lbs.
Gross weight5395 lbs.
Angle of approach13.3 degrees
Maximum payload1713 lbs.
Angle of departure30.8 degrees
Length187.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1867 lbs.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height74.2 in.
Wheel base122.4 in.
Width72.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,130
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Red Metallic
  • Quartz Grey Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Blue Night Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, vinyl
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,130
All season tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
215/55R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,130
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,130
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Promaster City Inventory