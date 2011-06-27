Used 2018 Ram Promaster City Wagon Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,095
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,095
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,095
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|336.0/448.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,095
|Torque
|174 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|178 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|42.0 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,095
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,095
|Quick Order Package 24A
|yes
|Rear Wiper/Washer/Defroster Group
|yes
|MOPAR Trailer Tow Group
|yes
|Spare Tire and Inflator Kit Group
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,095
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,095
|Air conditioning
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,095
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,095
|Uconnect 3 Navigation w/5" Display
|yes
|Speed Control
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio
|yes
|MOPAR Front and Rear Carpet Floor Mats
|yes
|MOPAR Front and Rear Slush Mats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,095
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,095
|Front head room
|46.0 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.3 in.
|Front leg room
|40.8 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.1 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,095
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|44.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|59.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.0 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,095
|MOPAR Vehicle Splash Guards Set
|yes
|Daytime Running Headlamps
|yes
|MOPAR Three Bar Utility Roof Rack
|yes
|MOPAR Roof Rack Side Rails
|yes
|Full Size Spare Tire
|yes
|MOPAR Adjustable Roof Rack Crossbars
|yes
|16" x 6.5" Black Steel Wheels w/Full Covers
|yes
|Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,095
|Maximum cargo capacity
|101.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3512 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5395 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|17.3 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1883 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|29.4 degrees
|Length
|187.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|Height
|74.0 in.
|EPA interior volume
|191.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|122.4 in.
|Width
|72.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,095
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,095
|All season tires
|yes
|painted steel wheels
|yes
|215/55R16 tires
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,095
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,095
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
