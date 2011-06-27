  1. Home
Used 2017 Ram Promaster City Tradesman SLT Cargo Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/448.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque174 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower178 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front head airbagsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Packages
Rear Back-Up Camera Groupyes
MOPAR Trailer Tow Groupyes
Window Cargo Partition Packageyes
Tradesman SLT Cargo Van Quick Order Package 24Dyes
Lights and Wheels Groupyes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
Rear Wiper/Washer/Defroster Groupyes
Solid Cargo Partition Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Uconnect 5.0 Navigationyes
MOPAR Front Slush Floor Matsyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
MOPAR Web Wi-Fi Hotspotyes
MOPAR LED Cargo Area Lightingyes
MOPAR Front Carpet Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room46.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
Exterior Options
MOPAR Vehicle Splash Guards Setyes
Daytime Running Headlampsyes
Right Sliding Door with Vented Glassyes
Left Sliding Door with Vented Glassyes
MOPAR Three Bar Utility Roof Rackyes
MOPAR Back-Up Camera with Rearview Mirror Monitoryes
Full Size Spare Tireyes
MOPAR Roof Rack Side Railsyes
MOPAR Adjustable Roof Rack Crossbarsyes
Rear Hinged Doors with Glassyes
Rear and Sliding Doors with Vented Glassyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity131.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3512 lbs.
Gross weight5395 lbs.
Angle of approach17.3 degrees
Maximum payload1883 lbs.
Angle of departure29.4 degrees
Length187.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height74.0 in.
EPA interior volume196.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base122.4 in.
Width72.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Broom Yellow
  • Quartz Grey Metallic
  • Deep Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Blue Night Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • White Knuckle
  • Bright Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
215/55R16 tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
