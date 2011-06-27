  1. Home
Used 2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,595
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,595
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,595
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/448.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,595
Torque174 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower178 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,595
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,595
Rear Back-Up Camera Groupyes
Wagon Quick Order Package 24Ayes
Rear Wiper/Washer/Defroster Groupyes
MOPAR Trailer Tow Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,595
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,595
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,595
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,595
Uconnect 5.0 Navigationyes
MOPAR Front and Rear Carpet Floor Matsyes
MOPAR Front and Rear Slush Matsyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Uconnect 5.0yes
MOPAR Web Wi-Fi Hotspotyes
Speed Controlyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,595
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,595
Front head room46.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,595
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room44.0 in.
Rear hip Room59.2 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,595
MOPAR Vehicle Splash Guards Setyes
Daytime Running Headlampsyes
MOPAR Three Bar Utility Roof Rackyes
MOPAR Back-Up Camera with Rearview Mirror Monitoryes
Full Size Spare Tireyes
MOPAR Roof Rack Side Railsyes
MOPAR Adjustable Roof Rack Crossbarsyes
16" x 6.5" Black Steel Wheels w/Full Coversyes
Deep Tint Sunscreen Glassyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,595
Maximum cargo capacity101.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3512 lbs.
Gross weight5395 lbs.
Angle of approach17.3 degrees
Maximum payload1883 lbs.
Angle of departure29.4 degrees
Length187.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height74.0 in.
EPA interior volume191.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base122.4 in.
Width72.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,595
Exterior Colors
  • Broom Yellow
  • Quartz Grey Metallic
  • Deep Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Blue Night Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • White Knuckle
  • Bright Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,595
All season tiresyes
painted steel wheelsyes
215/55R16 tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,595
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,595
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
