Used 2017 Ram Promaster City Minivan Consumer Reviews

Good value, lots of room. zach berdan , 09/30/2016 Wagon 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 21 of 23 people found this review helpful I was looking for a rig that could haul gear and furniture and double as a recreation vehicle for bike, kayak, camping, etc. with decent gas mpg and fwd. In a word versatility that was fun to drive. I found the Promaster city wagon after the local Ford dealer wasn't even carrying the passenger Ford Transit and the salesman looked at me like I had something growing out of my head. This was the only Promaster City Wagon on the lot so I guess the versatile Eurovan has yet to catch on. I hate the lack of versatility/space in minivans and crossovers b/c of seating and finish. I recently bought this for clearing out an estate and for long trips. It's been a smooth ride so far. There is plenty of head room and room to bed down for the night or long haul. Back seats can be removed to make more room or tumble forward. Ideal for one or two people on a long haul. Lots of cargo space for moving gear and head space and shelf rack above windshield. Cruise control is a must but not standard. The cargo base is a tin can with 2 seats. The city wagon finishes the back with some plastic and fabric/sound dampening. You pretty much pay for anything extra. Decent fit and finish. Be forewarned: here in VT and with insurers it is deemed a truck/commercial vehicle b/c it has a truck base? so costs @$100 more to insure for a year. I am hoping after the break in period to get better mpg. Right now @23 hwy? 4 speaker Stereo is a little tinny but it is nice to take calls and play tunes via bluetooth, a new trick for this old dog, and I like the backup camera. City wagon was in short supply so no break from the msrp. Hard to get the features I wanted, pretty much had to take what is on the lot. Which was an ok set of features, camera, stereo, blutooth, cruise. I was unable to procure the rear defrost and wiper package. Rain driving means using the side mirrors which fold in btw, for parking. So far, so good. Lots of compliments and head turns around town. Good sight lines, though somewhat exposed, like you are driving around in an fish bowl. Roof rack is extra. Seat is comfortable for a big guy like me. Some have said the drive position is weird, but I don't mind it 33" arms, 30" inseam legs. I checked out the videos on line about it first and was happy to see it can haul a modest small size trailer too. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The penalty box Scott , 05/09/2018 Tradesman Cargo 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I have been issued this vehicle as a ‘service’ van. It has been the most uncomfortable van I have had during my career. The driver seat is very uncomfortable after about 45 minutes of driving. The cab is cramped with little storage, none behind the seats. Why Chrysler decided that it wasn’t worth the extra $2.00 to equip this with variable speed intermittent wipers is beyond me. In the 33,000 miles that I have driven it so far, it has been in the shop twice for a bad front stabilizer/sway bar. The 2nd visit today and was advised by the dealership that the part is on back order. I suppose they are on back order because of how many they are replacing? Thankfully our fleet vehicles are rotated out after 80,000 miles. I hope and pray that my company doesn’t make the same mistake of selecting this vehicle again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Own it for 40 days more than 20 in service departm Yuri , 01/27/2018 Wagon SLT 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 11 of 13 people found this review helpful First out of dealership steering wheel shakes and not aligned with the front wheels .Sliding door on the passenger side unlatched while driving 3 times .More then 4 attempts to solve the shaking steering wheel issue by the service department didn't helped .Ram Customer Care case manager unreachable .Left massages for 7 days include true costumer care services and didn't hear back .My first and defiantly last Chrysler/Fiat creation .Great design for small business/family car , very poor mechanical quality. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not a good investment for new small business John , 01/31/2018 Wagon SLT 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 11 of 14 people found this review helpful Own it for 40 days (820 miles) more then 20 days in service department .5 attempts to solve multiple mechanical issues . Case managers with Chrysler resolution team not responding for more then a week. Before you buying give yourself a favor and research online :"what is the car manufacturer with a lowest reliability rating" and make the decision after . If you buying anyway take two so you can use one while second in service department . Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse