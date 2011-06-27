Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman Features & Specs
|Overview
See C/V Tradesman Inventory
Starting MSRP
$21,360
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,360
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,360
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|340.0/500.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,360
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|283 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.1 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,360
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,360
|UConnect Hands-Free Group
|yes
|Power Window Group
|yes
|Quick Order Package 29C
|yes
|Smoker's Group
|yes
|Trailer Tow Group
|yes
|Cargo Interior Trim Delete Group
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,360
|2 total speakers
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,360
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual zone air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,360
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,360
|MOPAR Full Width Cargo Divider
|yes
|Uconnect 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV
|yes
|Air Conditioning w/3 Zone Temperature Control
|yes
|Load Floor Delete
|yes
|MOPAR Cargo Compartment Floor Mat
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio
|yes
|MOPAR UConnect Web
|yes
|Delete Radio
|yes
|8-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat
|yes
|Deluxe Load Floor
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,360
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,360
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|63.7 in.
|Front leg room
|40.7 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|58.4 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,360
|Protective Coating and Remover
|yes
|Rear Doors and Liftgate Sunscreen Glass
|yes
|MOPAR Liftgate Security Grid
|yes
|Liftgate Sunscreen Glass
|yes
|Rear Quarter, Rear Door and Liftgate Sunscreen Glass
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,360
|Front track
|65.6 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|144.4 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4150 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6050 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|144.4 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|13.9 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1800 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|20.6 degrees
|Length
|202.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3600 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.4 in.
|Height
|69.0 in.
|EPA interior volume
|195.8 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|121.2 in.
|Width
|78.7 in.
|Rear track
|64.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,360
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,360
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|225/65R16 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the C/V Tradesman
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,360
|torsion beam rear suspension
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,360
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Related Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- Ram 1500 2019
- 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van
- 2019 Ram 3500
- 2020 Promaster Cargo Van
- Ram 3500 2019
- Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2019
- 2019 Ram Promaster City
- 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van
- 2020 1500