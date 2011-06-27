Used 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,465
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,465
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,465
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,465
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower283 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,465
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,465
Power Window Groupyes
Quick Order Package 29Cyes
Uconnect Hands-Free Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,465
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,465
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,465
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,465
MOPAR Full Width Cargo Divideryes
MOPAR Cargo Compartment Floor Matyes
Load Floor Deleteyes
Delete Radioyes
Light Graystone Seatsyes
Cargo Interior Trim Delete Groupyes
8-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seatyes
Deluxe Load Flooryes
Air Conditioning w/3 Zone Temp Controlyes
Sirius Satellite Radioyes
MOPAR UConnect Webyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,465
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,465
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room63.7 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room58.4 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,465
MOPAR Liftgate Security Gridyes
Rear Doors and Liftgate Sunscreen Glassyes
Liftgate Sunscreen Glassyes
Rear Quarter, Rear Door and Liftgate Sunscreen Glassyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,465
Front track65.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity144.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4150 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place144.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach13.9 degrees
Maximum payload1800 lbs.
Angle of departure20.6 degrees
Length202.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3600 lbs.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Height69.0 in.
Wheel base121.2 in.
Width78.7 in.
Rear track64.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,465
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Stone White Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Redline 2 Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Light Graystone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,465
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
225/65R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,465
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,465
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
