2022 Ram 3500 Tradesman Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,235
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel tank capacity
|32.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|6.4 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|410 hp @ 5,600 rpm
|Torque
|429 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|34,070 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|4,450 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Protection Group
|+$95
|Snow Chief Group
|+$555
|Cold Weather Group
|+$145
|Tow-Mode Digital Rearview Mirror Package
|+$945
|Chrome Appearance Group
|+$1,095
|Tradesman Level 2 Equipment Group
|+$1,145
|Towing Technology Group
|+$2,625
|Max Tow Package
|+$3,695
|Safety Group
|+$2,890
|Bed Utility Group
|+$845
|Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Group
|+$245
|Convenience Group
|+$360
|5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Group
|+$545
|Quick Order Package 2GA
|yes
|Quick Order Package 2HA
|yes
|Quick Order Package 21A
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Uconnect 5 w/8.4" Display
|+$795
|Uconnect 5 Navigation w/8.4" Display
|+$1,590
|Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat (Fleet)
|yes
|2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Adjust (Fleet)
|+$95
|115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
|+$210
|Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
|+$150
|Delete Carpet
|yes
|Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mounted
|+$155
|Underground Calibration (Fleet)
|yes
|Uconnect 5 Navigation w/12.0" Display
|+$2,790
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|vinyl
|yes
|Front head room
|40.9 in.
|Front hip room
|62.9 in.
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|65.9 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|62.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.6 in.
|Exterior Options
|Add Full Size Spare Tire
|+$295
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Rear Wheelhouse Liners
|+$195
|Chrome Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps
|+$745
|Mopar Black Tubular Side Steps (Fleet)
|+$445
|Painted Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps
|+$845
|Trailer Surround View Camera System
|+$995
|Mopar Under Rail Box Bedliner (Fleet)
|+$365
|Spray In Bedliner
|+$600
|Mopar 20K Direct Mount 5th Wheel Hitch
|+$1,075
|Mopar 30K Direct Mount 5th-Wheel Hitch
|+$1,495
|Chrome Flat Cab-Length Side Steps
|+$695
|LT235/80R17E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tires
|+$245
|LT275/70R18E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tires
|+$295
|Trailer Camera Wiring
|+$515
|Delete Pickup Box
|+-$400
|Rear Window Defroster
|+$195
|Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
|+$695
|LED Bed Lighting
|+$165
|Clearance Lamps
|+$95
|Fog Lamps (Fleet)
|+$195
|2 Additional Key Fobs (Fleet)
|+$195
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|23.3 degrees
|Angle of departure
|23.5 degrees
|Bed Length
|98.3 in.
|Curb weight
|6,953 lbs.
|Gross weight
|11,400 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|11.5 in.
|Height
|78.4 in.
|Length
|260.8 in.
|Maximum payload
|4,450 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|34,070 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|83.5 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|79.4 in.
|Turning circle
|53.8 ft.
|Wheel base
|169.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|LT275/70R18 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
