2022 Ram 3500 Lone Star Specs & Features

More about the 2022 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,960
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size6.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower410 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque429 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity4,230 lbs.
Safety
3 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Sport Appearance Package +$1,295
Night Edition +$2,895
Bed Utility Group +$845
RamBox Utility Group +$295
Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Group +$245
Quick Order Package 2GYyes
Quick Order Package 2HYyes
Quick Order Package 21Yyes
Level C Equipment Group +$4,195
Premium Lighting Group +$795
Protection Group +$95
Snow Chief Group +$555
Cold Weather Group +$145
Tow-Mode Digital Rearview Mirror Package +$945
Safety Group B +$2,620
Heated Seats and Wheel Group +$445
Level A Equipment Group +$1,670
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Group +$545
In-Car Entertainment
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Illuminated passenger vanity mirroryes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
HD Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat (Fleet)yes
Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mounted +$155
Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer +$595
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet +$210
Uconnect 5 Navigation w/12.0" Display +$1,995
Uconnect 5 Navigation w/8.4" Display +$795
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
clothyes
Front head room40.9 in.
Front hip room62.9 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.7 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room65.6 in.
Exterior Options
Add Full Size Spare Tire +$295
18" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheels +$545
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Wheelhouse Liners +$195
Chrome Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps +$745
Painted Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps +$845
Center Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camera +$345
Mopar Under Rail Box Bedliner (Fleet) +$365
20" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheels +$1,695
Spray In Bedliner +$600
Mopar 20K Direct Mount 5th Wheel Hitch +$1,075
Chrome Flat Cab-Length Side Steps +$695
Power Sunroof +$1,195
LT275/70R18E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tires +$295
Trailer Camera Wiring +$515
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover +$695
Clearance Lamps +$95
Fog Lamps +$195
2 Additional Key Fobs (Fleet) +$195
RamBox Cargo Management System +$995
Delete Pickup Box +-$400
Rear Window Defroster +$195
LED Bed Lighting +$165
Dimensions
Bed Length76.3 in.
Curb weight6,773 lbs.
Gross weight11,000 lbs.
Height78.8 in.
Length237.4 in.
Maximum payload4,230 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.5 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors79.4 in.
Turning circle47.6 ft.
Wheel base149.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • New Holland Blue
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • Case IH Red
  • Low Vol Utility Orange
  • Low Vol Black Clear Coat
  • Republic Blue Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black/Light Mountain Brown, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray (Fleet), vinyl
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Black/Light Mountain Brown, cloth
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
LT275/70R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
