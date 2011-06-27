  1. Home
2022 Ram 3500 Limited Specs & Features

More about the 2022 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$71,065
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size6.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower410 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque429 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity3,860 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Protection Group +$95
Snow Chief Group +$355
Cold Weather Group +$145
Tow-Mode Digital Rearview Mirror Package +$945
Towing Technology Group +$545
Safety Group +$1,590
Max Tow Package +$3,695
Night Edition +$1,095
Quick Order Package 2HMyes
Quick Order Package 2GMyes
Quick Order Package 21Myes
Body Color Bumper Group +$395
Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Group +$245
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Group +$545
Limited Level 1 Equipment Group +$4,185
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adjustable pedalsyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mounted +$155
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.9 in.
Front hip room62.9 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room62.8 in.
Rear leg room43.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Chrome Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Stepsyes
Painted Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps +$845
Center Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camera +$345
Painted Flat Cab-Length Side Steps +$795
Trailer Surround View Camera System +$995
Delete Spray In Bedliner +-$175
Mopar 20K Direct Mount 5th Wheel Hitch +$1,075
Mopar 30K Direct Mount 5th-Wheel Hitch +$1,495
Chrome Flat Cab-Length Side Stepsyes
Mopar Deployable Bed Step +$365
Power Sunroof +$1,195
LT235/80R17E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tires +$245
RamBox Delete +-$490
Trailer Camera Wiring +$515
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover +$695
Clearance Lamps +$95
Dimensions
Angle of approach18.5 degrees
Angle of departure25.7 degrees
Bed Length76.3 in.
Curb weight7,536 lbs.
Gross weight11,400 lbs.
Height78.5 in.
Length249.9 in.
Maximum payload3,860 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.5 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors79.4 in.
Turning circle50.6 ft.
Wheel base160.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Pearl White
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Indigo/Frost, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted/chrome alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
LT285/60R20 tiresyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
