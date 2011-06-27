2022 Ram 3500 Longhorn Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$66,095
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel tank capacity
|31.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|6.4 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|410 hp @ 5,600 rpm
|Torque
|429 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|4,150 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Protection Group
|+$95
|Snow Chief Group
|+$555
|Cold Weather Group
|+$145
|Tow-Mode Digital Rearview Mirror Package
|+$945
|Towing Technology Group
|+$1,095
|Max Tow Package
|+$3,695
|Safety Group
|+$1,990
|Quick Order Package 21K
|yes
|Quick Order Package 2HK
|yes
|Quick Order Package 2GK
|yes
|RamBox Utility Group
|+$295
|Body Color Bumper Group
|+$395
|Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Group
|+$245
|5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Group
|+$545
|Longhorn Level 1 Equipment Group
|+$3,745
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mounted
|+$155
|Premium Leather Bucket Seats
|yes
|Uconnect 5 Navigation w/12.0" Display
|+$1,995
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|40.9 in.
|Front hip room
|62.9 in.
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|65.9 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|40.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|62.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|43.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.6 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|20" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheels
|+$1,695
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Chrome Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps
|yes
|Painted Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps
|yes
|Center Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camera
|+$345
|Painted Flat Cab-Length Side Steps
|+$795
|Trailer Surround View Camera System
|+$995
|Chrome Tow Hooks
|+$95
|Delete Spray In Bedliner
|+-$175
|Mopar 20K Direct Mount 5th Wheel Hitch
|+$1,075
|20" x 8.0" Aluminum Wheels w/Walnut Pockets
|+$1,695
|Mopar 30K Direct Mount 5th-Wheel Hitch
|+$1,495
|Chrome Flat Cab-Length Side Steps
|yes
|Mopar Deployable Bed Step
|+$365
|Power Sunroof
|+$1,195
|LT235/80R17E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tires
|+$245
|LT275/70R18E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tires
|+$295
|Trailer Camera Wiring
|+$515
|RamBox Cargo Management System
|+$995
|Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
|+$695
|Clearance Lamps
|+$95
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|18.5 degrees
|Angle of departure
|25.7 degrees
|Bed Length
|76.3 in.
|Curb weight
|7,252 lbs.
|Gross weight
|11,400 lbs.
|Height
|78.5 in.
|Length
|249.9 in.
|Maximum payload
|4,150 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|83.5 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|79.4 in.
|Turning circle
|50.6 ft.
|Wheel base
|160.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|LT275/70R18 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
