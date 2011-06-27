  1. Home
2022 Ram 3500 Big Horn Specs & Features

More about the 2022 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,410
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size6.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower410 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque429 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity4,600 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Sport Appearance Package +$1,295
Max Tow Package +$3,695
Bed Utility Group +$845
Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Group +$245
Quick Order Package 21Zyes
Quick Order Package 2HZyes
Quick Order Package 2GZyes
Level C Equipment Group +$4,195
Premium Lighting Group +$795
Protection Group +$95
Snow Chief Group +$555
Cold Weather Group +$145
Tow-Mode Digital Rearview Mirror Package +$945
Safety Group B +$2,620
Heated Seats and Wheel Group +$445
Level A Equipment Group +$1,670
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Group +$545
In-Car Entertainment
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Illuminated passenger vanity mirroryes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
HD Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat (Fleet)yes
Mopar Front Rubber Floor Mats +$125
Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mounted +$155
Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Premium Speakers +$295
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet +$210
Uconnect 5 Navigation w/12.0" Display +$1,995
Uconnect 5 Navigation w/8.4" Display +$795
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
clothyes
Front head room39.8 in.
Front hip room62.9 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room65.9 in.
Exterior Options
Add Full Size Spare Tire +$295
17" x 6.0" Polished Aluminum Wheels +$595
18" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheels +$545
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Chrome Tubular Side Steps +$495
Mopar Black Tubular Side Steps +$395
Rear Wheelhouse Liners +$195
Mopar Under Rail Box Bedliner (Fleet) +$365
Spray In Bedliner +$600
Mopar 20K Direct Mount 5th Wheel Hitch +$1,075
Mopar 30K Direct Mount 5th-Wheel Hitch +$1,495
LT235/80R17E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tires +$245
LT275/70R18E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tires +$295
Trailer Camera Wiring +$515
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover +$695
Clearance Lamps +$95
Fog Lamps +$195
2 Additional Key Fobs (Fleet) +$195
Delete Pickup Box +-$400
Rear Sliding Window +$195
Rear Window Defroster +$195
LED Bed Lighting +$165
Dimensions
Angle of approach23.2 degrees
Angle of departure25.2 degrees
Bed Length98.3 in.
Curb weight6,402 lbs.
Gross weight11,000 lbs.
Ground clearance13.3 in.
Height79.5 in.
Length232.0 in.
Maximum payload4,600 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.5 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors79.4 in.
Turning circle41.6 ft.
Wheel base140.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol Omaha Orange
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Low Vol School Bus Yellow
  • Low Vol Yellow
  • New Holland Blue
  • Low Vol Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Low Vol Light Green
  • Low Vol Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Low Vol National Safety Yellow
  • Low Vol Construction Yellow
  • Case IH Red
  • Low Vol Utility Orange
  • Low Vol Black Clear Coat
  • Republic Blue Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black/Light Mountain Brown, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray (Fleet), vinyl
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Black/Light Mountain Brown, cloth
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
LT275/70R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
